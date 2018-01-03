Job alert! India Post Recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced for Postal Assistant, Postman, MTS at indiapost.gov.in; how to apply

India Post Recruitment 2018: In its latest recruitment notification, India Post has announced vacancies for the posts of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman and MTS at indiapost.gov.in.

India Post Recruitment 2018: In its latest recruitment notification, India Post has announced vacancies for the posts of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman and MTS at indiapost.gov.in or appost.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested must note that the last date to apply is January 30, 2018. The candidate should have computer knowledge and will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. Certificates from Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc. will also be acceptable for this purpose. The hiring will be done against the sports quota.

India Post Recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant

Number of vacancies: 07 Posts

Pay Scale: Rs.25500

2. Postman

Number of vacancies: 17 Posts

Pay Scale: Rs.21700

3. MTS

Number of vacancies: 11 Posts

Pay Scale: Rs.18000

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have pass SSC/Matriculation or ITI from recognized Boards or 12th class passed.

Computer Knowledge: The candidate should have computer knowledge and will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. Certificates from Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc., will also be acceptable for this purpose. This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Class X or Class XII or higher educational qualification provided the candidate submits a certificate of Class X or Class XII or higher educational qualification in which he/she has studied computer as a subject.

Age Limit : Candidates must be between the 18 and 27 years for Postal Assistant or Sorting Assistant and 18 to 25 years for MTS as on 30.01.2018. However, there is age relaxation for reserved categories.

Here is the official application form:

Selection Process: The selection based on 10th Standard or 12th standard Marks. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification.

Application fees: Candidates have to pay Rs. 100 through IPO drawn in favour of Chief Post Master General, Andra Pradesh Circle, Vijaywada – 520013.

Here is how to apply:-

Candidates will have to apply in prescribed application form along with self attested relevant documents send to The Chief Postmaster General (Recruitment Section), Andra Pradesh Circle, Krishnalanka, Vijaywada – 520013. Candidates must note that they will have to attach all relevant documents along will the applications.