Job loss alert! Narendra Modi government to scrap 1000s of vacant Central government posts – know all details

In a big move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is planning to eliminate all posts that have been vacant for a period of more than five years. The central government has directed all ministries and departments to submit a comprehensive report on the posts that have remained vacant for over five years. The ministry of finance in an office memorandum said it had asked all ministries and departments to submit an action-taken report regarding the abolition of posts vacant for more than five years. It added, “some departments and ministries have responded but some, instead of providing a comprehensive report, have submitted the requisite information in a piecemeal manner.”

The office memorandum, dated January 16, 2018 further added that “financial advisors and joint secretaries (administration) of all ministries/ departments are requested to identify the posts which are vacant for more than five years and submit a comprehensive report on abolition of such posts in the main ministry and their respective subordinate organisations at the earliest.”

A Home Ministry official was quoted as saying by PTI, “Following the office memorandum, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all its additional secretaries, joint secretaries, chiefs of paramilitary forces and other attached organisations to submit comprehensive reports.”

According to a preliminary estimate, there are several thousand central government posts which are lying vacant for five or more years, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi government is gearing up to present the Union Budget 2018 on February 1 in the Parliament. The particulars of the financial document will be announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The government had presented the Economic Survey on January 29 to provide a financial analysis of the previous FY. This years is crucial as compared to the earlier ones as this is the fifth and final Budget of the Modi government before the General elections 2019. In addition, this budget is also being announced ahead of eight major assembly elections.