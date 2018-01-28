Job alert! Central Railways invites applications for accounts assistant and stenographer posts; here is how you can apply

In case, the selected candidate wants to discontinue his job, the person will have to give seven-day notice period. (PTI)

The Central Railways is looking to fill up posts of accounts assistants and stenographers. While it is looking to fill up 9 accounts assistants posts, it is looking to recruit for five vacant posts of stenographers. Interested candidates can apply through prescribed format on or before February 9. Candidates, applying for the job can apply for the said posts through the prescribed format and send applications along with other necessary documents to Headquarter Administration section of the PFA office, Mumbai CSMT, before or on the above-said date.

The maximum age limit for the selected candidates will be 65 and no one will be allowed to continue after reaching the age, the notification by it said. Selected candidates will have to abide by per terms and conditions agreements. The re-engagement of candidates will also be subjected to prescribed medical fitness.

As per the notice, selected candidates will have to be in office during normal duty hours. It can also be changed as per official requirements. Along with application form, two documents that have to be submitted on mandatory are service certificate/pensioner identity card and pension payment order.

In case, the selected candidate wants to discontinue his job, the person will have to give seven-day notice period.

Meanwhile, the registration for jobs at a number of apprentice posts in divisions/units/workshops for northern railway ended on Saturday. Interested applicants were asked to apply at the official website In a notification that was posted on the official website — rrcnr.org, the board announced the criteria and other details.

The minimum age of candidates was 15, while the maximum was 24. They must have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from any recognised board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade recognised by the government. The merit list for the same is expected to be out between February 15-28.