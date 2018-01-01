JNU recruitment 2017: Applications invited for 90 professors posts; check last date and how to apply here

JNU has invited applications from December 30 last year. (PTI)

JNU recruitment 2017: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited applications for 90 faculty members for the posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors. Of the total of 90, the university is looking to recruit 24 professors, it has also invited applications for 27 associate professors and 39 assistant professors in a number of centres or schools of the university.

JNU has invited applications from December 30 last year. The last date to submit application is January 29. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through prescribed format. They can send their applications along with other required documents to the university.

Pay scale

The pay scale of professors is between Rs 37400-Rs 67000/-(PB-IV) AGP Rs. 10000 . For an associate professor, the pay scale is between Rs 37, 400-Rs 67,000/-(PB-IV) AGP Rs. 9000 and for assistant professor, it is between 15600-39100/-(PB-III) AGP Rs. 6000. Of the total of 90, the university is looking to fill up 10 scheduled caste seats, 10 scheduled tribes, 13 OBCs and 57 unreserved categories, said the university notification.

Eligibility

Those looking to apply for the post of professors must have PhD qualification(s) in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline and have published work of high quality. the person must have actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 publications books and/or research/policy papers. As per JNU notification, The person must have a minimum of minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college, and/or experience in research at the University/National level institutions/industries, including experience of guiding candidates for research at doctoral level.

For candidates looking to apply for associate professor, the person must have aPhD degree in n the concerned/allied/relevant discipline. He must also have Masters degree in with at least 55 percent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Candidates looking to apply for the post of assistant professor must have at least 55 percent marks (or an equivalent grade in point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university, the university said in its notification.

You can check the rest of the information here at http://recruitment.jnu.ac.in/upload57/RC-57-2017.pdf and recruitment.jnu.ac.in/RC57/.