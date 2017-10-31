JKPSC recruitment 2017: 563 vacancies announced for posts of Assistant Professor at jkpsc.nic.in, apply now

JKPSC recruitment 2017: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Professor in Higher Education Department of the State at jkpsc.nic.in. (Website)

JKPSC recruitment 2017: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Professor in Higher Education Department of the State at jkpsc.nic.in. According to the commission, 563 assistant professor posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who all are interested can now visit the official website to fill the application form. Candidates must note that the last date for filing of online application is 28. 11 .2017.

The commission said that assistant professors in the discipline of Applied Math, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Bio-Chemistry, Environmental Science, Geology, Geography, Food Science & Quality Control, Information Technology and others will be hired.

JKPSC recruitment 2017: Here are the steps to apply:-

1. Go to the official website- www.jkpsc.nic.in

2. Click on the link — “Online Application”.

3. An “APPLY” button on the window of the computer will appear.

4. The candidates will have to click on the APPLY button against the post he/she is eligible.

5. On clicking “APPLY” button, an instruction window will appear.

6. Candidates should read instructions carefully before clicking on “APPLY” button at the bottom of the webpage.

7. On clicking “APPLY” button, the system will ask the candidate to fill in the personal details.

8. The candidate shall also be required to upload the images of recent photograph and signature.

9. By clicking on “SUBMIT” button at bottom of the page, it will display all facts/particulars that a candidate may have mentioned while filling up the necessary fields.

10. Once the candidate is satisfied with the filled in details, then, he or she may click on “SUBMIT” button to finally push the data into server with successful submission report, which he or she can print.

JKPSC recruitment 2017: Age Limit (as on 1st January 2017)

Minimum age:- 18 Years

Maximum age:- 40 Years

Candidates in Government service:- 40 Years. Physically Challenged candidates:- 42 years.

Candidates belonging to RBA/SC/ST/ALC/SLC categories:- 43 years.

Ex-serviceman:- 48 years.

JKPSC recruitment 2017: Examination Fee

After successful submission of the form online, a challan will be generated indicating the basic details of the candidate which inter-alia shall indicate the amount of fee to be deposited in the J&K Bank branch as given below:- General Category = Rs.805.00 Reserved Categories = Rs.405.00.

The total amount of fee payable shall include Rs.05/- as service charges of the J&K Bank.

JKPSC recruitment 2017: Centre of Examination

Interview of the candidates will be held at the Headquarter of J&K PSC i.e Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar Colony Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.