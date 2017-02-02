JKBose result 2016: Shaheera emerges topper in Kashmir Class 12 Boards; father says ‘always advised her to study hard’

Kashmir’s Class 12 Boards topper Shaheera. Source: ANI

JKBOSE: Jammu and Kashmir’s Shaheera has topped the Kashmir’s Class 12 boards examination, she scored a total of 498 marks out of 500. Shaheera wants to take up medical in future and wishes to appear for National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test-(NEET) which has been in controversy from a long time. She said, “Delighted at this feat, thankful to all teachers. Wish to take NEET examination in future.” Her father who has always been supportive of Shaheera also shared his happiness, he said, “Always advised her to study hard, be regular and punctual.Wish she excels in future too.” In 2014, she stood second in Kashmir’s Class 10 board exams.

Shaheera with her family in Kashmir. Source: ANI

Out of 24,359 girls, 18,533 passed the examinations with a pass percentage of 76.08 per cent while 28,800 boys, 21,586 passed the examinations, securing a pass percentage of 74.95 per cent.