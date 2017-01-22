JKBose results 2016: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education declares results for Class 12 annual examination (Kashmir Division)

JKBOSE Class 12 examination 2016 (Annual Examination) of Kashmir Division has been successfully declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) today. (IE)

JKBose results 2016: JKBOSE Class 12 examination 2016 (Annual Examination) of Kashmir Division has been successfully declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) today. Thousands of students appeared for the examination across various exam centres. The result was declared and made public on Sunday afternoon. Here’s wishing good luck to all the students!

Candidates who were keenly waiting for Class 12 Annual Examination (Kashmir Division) results, may check the results from the official website jkbose.co.in. Students can follow the quick steps to download JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Examination (Kashmir Division) Results 2016:

Step 1. Log on to the official website of JKBOSE jkbose.co.in, let the homepage display

Step 2. Click on the link : Download results of Class 12 Annual Examination Results 2016 (Kashmir Div.)

Step 3. Candidate need to choose any one location from the given locations

Step 4. Now you may enter your roll number or name in the provided fields

Step 5. Click on submit button. The results will appear on the screen

Step 7. Candidate may download the result and even take a printout for further reference

On Friday JK BOSE released the results of Higher Secondary part two, for the annual 2016 (regular) of Jammu (Winter zone). The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (abbreviated as JKSBSE or JK SBOSE) is the main board of school education in Jammu and Kashmir. The board is based in Jammu & Srinagar and is an autonomous body under the administration of the state government of Jammu and Kashmir. The board gives affiliation to more than 10,609 schools across the state and employs 22,300 teachers. The board conducts certain exams each years and these are Secondary School Examination (10th Exams), Higher Secondary (12th) Examination part-I, Higher Secondary Examination part-II, Diploma in Elementary Education and Certificate course in Physical Education.