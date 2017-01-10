JKBOSE Class 10 Half Yearly Exam 2016 Jammu division Results Declared

JKBOSE Bi-annual Exam 2016 results declared. Source: Reuters

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the results for the bi-annual examination of Class 10 and bi-annual (private examination of Class 12 for the Jammu Division (winter Zone) of the board.

JKBOSE Exam 2016 Results (Class 10):

Candidates who wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps-

Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

Click on the results tab available on the right hand side of the page

Now click on the ‘View all’ that is displayed in red at the bottom of the page, you will be taken to a new page

Once you enter the page, click on the results link

Enter your roll number and then click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen, download the result and keep an print out of the same for further use

About JKBOSE Exam:

JKBOSE Class 10 Examination were conducted between Octrober 21 to November 11

JKBOSE Class 12 examination were conducted between October 22 to November 14

About JKBOSE:

Formed in 1975, JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education is the main board of school education for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It is an autonomous body which is which is administered by the state government of Jammu and Kashmir.