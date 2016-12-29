Jharkhand SSC TGT Recruitment 2017: JSSC announces TGT teachers posts

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission brought Jharkhand SSC TGT Teacher Recruitment 2017 for the candidates who are looking for Latest Jharkhand Government Jobs. (Reuters)

Jharkhand SSC TGT Recruitment 2017: Good news for graduates who are searching for a career in Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) under Jharkhand state. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission brought Jharkhand SSC TGT Teacher Recruitment 2017 for the candidates who are looking for Latest Jharkhand Government jobs. The recruitment notification for the Combined Graduate Training Teacher Competitive Exam-2016 (CGTTCE-2016) for TGT teachers posts has been announced by the JSSC. Candidates can apply online from January 6, 2017.

According to The Indian Express, the state government published the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Act 2008 via Gazette notification no. 829 on 6th December 2008 and through this act, the candidates are recruited for various positions. This year the state government released a notification for the filling up of TGT posts and asked interested candidates to apply online. Further details are mentioned as below:

Name of the Post: TGT Teacher

Vacancies: 17572 (Scheduled- 8423, Others- 9149)

Mode of Application: Online

Application date: January 6, 2017

Application fees: Candidates belonging to a general category should pay Rs 460, whereas the fee costs Rs 115 for candidates belonging SC/ST category.

Eligibility: This post requires the candidate must be a Graduate or completed Bachelors in Education with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for SC/ST categories).

Age Limit: Male applicants must be at least 40 years of age, while female applicants need to be at least 42 years old. (45 years in age for SC/ST category– both male and female)

Pay scale: The candidates can expect Rs 9300-34800 in the pay scale with grade pay of Rs 4600.

Following are some easy steps to apply for Jharkhand SSC TGT Recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official website, www.jssc.in and click on “JSSC TGT Recruitment 2017”, read the notification carefully.

Step 2: Fill all the details correctly in the fields provided and click on submit button

Step 3: Pay the application fee after submitting the form

Step 4: Make sure to download the page after payment, or take a printout of the same for further reference

We wish all the very best to all the applicants!