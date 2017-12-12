Jharkhand District Court in Lohardaga announces recruitment for 179 Legal Volunteers

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview. (IE)

Jharkhand District Court in Lohardaga has issued a notification for the posts of Para Legal Volunteers. There are 179 vacancies for the post. Those wishing to apply may do so on or before December 23. It is a great opportunity for those who are looking to join Jharkhand District Court. Candidates willing to apply must at least be class 10 pass candidates. The minimum age required to apply is 18 while the maximum is 65 as on December 1, 2017.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview. Selected candidates will get salary as per Jharkhand District Court Recruitment rule. They can apply in prescribed application format along with self-attested copies of relevant documents and send to the Director, district Legal Service Authorization, Court of Behavior, Lohardaga on or before 23 December 2017. In case of any confusion candidates can also check the official website ecourts.gov.in.

Recently, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released a notification for the recruitment of post graduate teachers for a number of subjects in the state’s education department. Candidates were asked to apply for the posts from the official website of the Commission (jssc.nic.in).

There are 3,080 posts available in various subjects including English, Hindi, Sanskrit, economics, geography, history, physics, general science, maths, science and commerce. In each subject, about 280 posts are vacant, as per the notification. While, the application process began on December 1 the last date to apply is December 30.

Last date to apply- December 30, 2017. Pay scale offered is between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 per month with grade pay of Rs 4,600. Those candidates will ing to apply must have B Ed degree from any recognised institution with 50 percent marks and should not be less than 21 and more than 40 years of age.