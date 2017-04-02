JEE Mains 2017 exam: Over 10.2 lakh students appeared for offline mode test, know all about the exam

(IE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted the paper I (pen paper based) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2017 Examination across 1781 centres across India. While offline mode of Paper I was conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, paper II was conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM today. JEE Mains 2017 online test will be conducted on April 8 and 9 (both paper I & II). CBSE conducts JEE Mains every year for admission to various technical instutions across the country. States like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Nagaland and Odisha have recently joined JEE, according to which now admissions to institutions that were earlier based on their State level examination will now accept JEE (Mains) score for admission.

Processs ahead of JEE Mains 2017 Exam:

Scores and rank of JEE Mains 2017 Paper I will be declared by April 27, 2017 for all candidates. The scores of the Mains examination will include the actual marks obtained in the Mains examination along with the status which will determine whether or not a candidates qualifies for JEE Advance 2017. Ranks declared along with the JEE Mains examination will include both All India and All India category ranking.

About JEE Advance 2017 Exam:

Candidates who successfully qualify JEE Mains 20-17 will be able to appear for the JEE Advance 2017 Examination. Registration for JEE Advance will commence from April 28 and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct JEE Advance on May 21, 2017. The result of the exam will be declared on June 11. Seat allotment will start from June 19 and will end on July 18. Admission to all Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) along with other premiere engineering institutes takes place with JEE Advance scores.