JEE Mains 2017 Exam Official Answer key released at jeemain.nic.in: Know how to check response keys, OMR sheets

JEE mains 2017: The Answer keys and OMR sheets of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2017 examination have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website of JEE Mains. The exam was conducted by the board on April 2 and links to the answer keys and recorded responses of Paper 1 are now active on the official website, candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their answer keys, responses and can even challenge them by following a set procedure if they are not satisfied. The two documents are available on the official website from April 18-22 only.

The official notification for the release of Answer keys and OMR sheets was made on the official website and now they are available. Notifications about the JEE Mains 2017 examination results is yet to be released by the board.

JEE Mains 2017 Exam Official Answer key and OMR Sheets:

Follow the below mentioned steps to check your answer keys and OMR sheets-

Visit the official website of JEE mains at jeemain.nic.in

Once you enter the home page of the home page of the website click on the link ‘Answer Keys of Paper 1/Recorded Response of Paper 1’

Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin

Press log in to view your answer keys/ recorded response

Please note: Both answers keys and OMR sheets are available on the website from April 18 to April 22 only. Candidates who are not satisfied will have to challenge as soon as possible.

JEE Mains 2017:

The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the scores and ranks of JEE Mains 2017 Paper I on April 27, 2017 for all candidates. The scores of the Mains examination will include the actual marks obtained in the Mains examination along with the status which will determine whether or not a candidate qualifies for JEE Advance 2017. Ranks declared along with the JEE Mains examination will include both All India and All India category ranking.