Jamia Millia Islamia campus placement begins on great note; students bag annual salary package of over Rs 8 lakh

The campus placement of Jamia Millia Islamia, a Central University, began on a great note. (Photo from Jamia website)

Jamia Millia Islamia campus placement 2017: The campus placement of Jamia Millia Islamia, a Central University, began on a great note. Six students of M Tech have bagged jobs in Exchanger company with an annual salary package of Rs 8.31 lakhs. Reportedly, more firms are going to come to Jamia campus to hire students.

Jamia’s Training & Placement Officer Dr Rihan Khan Suri said, “It’s a matter of great happiness that M Tech students have been offered better salary package. Generally, companies hire B Tech students but this time two students of M Tech computer engineering, two students of M Tech control and instrumentations systems and two students of M Tech electrical power systems management were also hired by Exchanger company”. Moreover, Larsen & Toubro and other firms may also come to Jamia to hire students through campus placement drive.

Jamia Millia Islamia is a public central university in Delhi. It was established during British rule in 1920. It became a Central University by an act of the Indian Parliament in 1988.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that in a first, tech giant Apple is coming to India for campus placement. The college where Apple will be conducting its campus placement is – IIIT Hyderabad. Apple Inc, for the first time, has decided to come to an Indian engineering college with job offers through campus placement. Reportedly, nearly 350 techies (BTech, BE, MTech and MSc research students) of IIIT Hyderabad have already registered for the placement drive.