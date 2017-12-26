ITBP Recruitment 2018: 241 Constable and head constable posts on offer, check details here

The closing date or the last date for filling in the online application forms is January 31, 2018.

ITBP Recruitment 2018: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications from eligible and interested male aspirants to apply for the post of Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) and Constable (Motor Mechanic) in Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can fill in the online application that is available on the official website of ITBP. Candidates need to keep in mind that no other mode for submission of application is no allowed. The closing date or the last date for filling in the online application forms is January 31, 2018. Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India and even abroad. Interested candidates can check out the details mentioned below before applying for the post-

ITBP Recruitment 2018: Post and Vacancies-

Head Constable (MM)- 60

Constable (MM)- 181

ITBP Recruitment 2018: Important Dates-

Application Process starts: January 2, 2018

Application Process ends: January 31, 2018 at 11:59 pm

ITBP Recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

Head Constable- Rs 25500 to Rs 81110 per month

Constable- Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 per month

ITBP Recruitment 2018: Education Qualification and Age Limit-

Head Constable

Candidates should have passed 10+2 from a recognized board. They should possess a certificate in Motor Mechanic or three years diploma in Automobile Engineering they are eligible for this Posts. Age Limit for this post is 18- 25 years.

Constable

Candidates should have passed 10+2 from a recognized board. They must posses a certificate in IT for the respective trade.

ITBP Recruitment 2018: Selection Process-