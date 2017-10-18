ITBP Recruitment 2017: 62 vacancies announced, apply now at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; here is last date for online application

ITBP Recruitment 2017: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has announced 62 vacancies for the post of Group ‘C’ Head Constable at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. (PTI)

ITBP Recruitment 2017: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has announced 62 vacancies for the post of Group ‘C’ Head Constable at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. According to the official notification, both male and female Indian citizens (including subjects of Nepal and Bhutan) can apply for the posts. Candidates who are interested must apply by first visiting the official website. The last date of receiving the online application is 13.11.2017. Total vacancies may vary due to administrative reasons and ITBP reserves the right to make changes in sequence of the recruitment procedure, the official notification read.

Here are the details of vacancies for ITBP Recruitment 2017:

1. Head Constable/Combatant Ministerial (Direct Entry)

No. of posts – 25 (UR), 8 (SC), 02 (ST) 10 (OBC)

2. Head Constable/Combatant Ministerial (Female) 15% of DR

No. of posts – 05 (UR), 01 (SC), 00 (ST), 02 (OBC)

3. Head Constable/Combatant Ministerial (LDCE) (ITBP Departmental Candidates Only)

No. of posts – 07 (UR), 01 (SC), 01 (ST), 00 (OBC).

Pay scale and other allowances:

a) Level – 4 in the pay Matrix- Rs. 25500 – 81100(as per 7th CPC).

Eligibility Conditions:

Age:

The age of the candidate should be 18 to 25 years for Direct Entry and upto 40 years for UR and OBC and 45 years for SC/ST candidate of LDCE.

Education qualification:

Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent.

Other qualification:

a) Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi only on computer. (35 w.p.m. in English/30 w.p.m. in Hindi corresponding to 10500 KDPH in English/9000 KDPH in Hindi with average of 5 key depression for each word on computer).

Here is the official notification:

Here is how to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2017:

Interested candidates should only apply online through website www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates are advised to fill the online application form after reading the instructions carefully. Details required under various segments should be mentioned clearly, correctly and logically.

Important points regarding ITBP Recruitment 2017:

1. No application will be accepted offline.

2. There is no requirement of submitting documents at the time of submitting online application form.

3. Male candidates belonging to General (UR)/OBC category should pay Rs 100 as fees through the online payment gateway. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Females and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.