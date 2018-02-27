ISRO Recruitment 2018: Space research organisation announces fresh vancancies, here is how to apply at ISRO website www.isro.gov.in

Interested candidates will have to submit their online application through ISRO Website.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) has announced recruitment for as many as 28 posts of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ in Level 10 of Pay Matrix to graduates in the fields of Electrical, Architecture, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning engineering, Civil disciplines. The last date to apply online is March 5 .

Candidates with the maximum age of 35 years as on March 5, 2018 , may apply. In SC/ST category maximum age limit is 40, while for OBC categories age limit is 38 against positions that are reserved for these categories Age relaxation are there for ex-serviceman and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) as per government norms.

Those interested to apply for the said jobs must at least be BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in concerned Engineering programmes with an aggregate of minimum 65 percent marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Interested ones will also have to pay Rs 100 for each application. They can also pay online with the help of Internet Banking/ Debit Card. They can also play offline by visiting the nearest branch of the SBI.

All Women candidates, Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes, Ex-servicemen and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates have been exempted from paying application Application Fee.