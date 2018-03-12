ISRO recruitment 2018: New vacancies up for grabs at Indian Space Research Organisation, here is how to apply at isro.gov.in, sac.gov.in

Selected candidates will have to appear in the written test on Aprill 22. (Reuters)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Space Application Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, has invited application for the post of technicians, engineer/scientist, cook and attendant to fill up 82 vacancies at official website sac.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply on or before April 2 till 5:30 pm.

While the agency is looking to recruit 76 technicians, it is looking to fill 3 posts each in engineer/scientist and Catering Attendant – A / Cook category.

Eligibility criteria

Technician B: Metric (SSC/SSLC/10th class) and ITI / NTC / NAC in related Field.

Scientist/Engineer-SD : Candidate must hold PhD degree in topics related to Electronics/ VLSI/ Microwave and ME/M.Tech with specialisation in Electronics /Electronics and Telecommunication/ / Electronics and Communications / Electrical & Electronics and BE/BTech in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electrical and Electronics.

Catering Attendant A/Cook – For this post, candidates must have SSLC/SSC/Matriculation degree as also 5 years experience in an established Hotel/Canteen.

Age limit: Applicants must be between the age group of 18-35 as on April 2, 2018.

Last month, the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) invited applications for posts of scientist/engineer ‘SC’ in level 10 of pay matrix in disciplines like electrical, Civil, refrigeration and air conditioning and architecture.Candidates were asked to apply for 26 posts at the official website – isro.gov.in before March 5. Maximum age limit asked was 30 years.

Selected candidates will have to appear in the written test on Aprill 22 in a number of centres including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Guwahati, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai. Selected candidates will get the monthly salary of Rs 56,100.