ISRO recruitment 2018: More than 100 vacancies announced at isro.gov.in, check how to apply

ISRO recruitment 2018: In its latest recruitment notification, the Indian Space Research Organisation has announced vacancies for the post of Scientist/engineer– Electronics, Mechanical and computer science at isro.gov.in. Interested candidates who are eligible can now apply visiting the official website. ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) will be conducting the recruitment drive for making the appointment for 106 posts. According to the notification, “Candidates who have BE/B.Tech or equivalent in First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% (average of all semesters for which results are available).” Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is February 20, 2018.

ISRO recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Name of the post:- Scientist/engineer– Electronics.

Number of posts:- 32.

2. Name of the post:- Scientist/engineer– Mechanical.

Number of posts: 45.

3. Name of the post:- Scientist/engineer– Computer Science.

Number of posts: 29.

Educational Qualification: BE/B.Tech or equivalent in First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% (average of all semesters for which results are available). Candidates who are slated to complete the BE/B.Tech course in the academic year 2017-18 are also eligible to apply provided final degree is available by 31/8/2018.

Age Limit: Candidates who wish to apply must be below the age of 35 years as on 20.02.2018. However, there are relaxations as per government norms.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected based on written test and Interview. Candidates must note that the written examination will be conducted on 22.04.2018.

Application Fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs.100 through SBI Challan at nearest branch of State Bank of India or can be paid online.

ISRO recruitment 2018: How to apply:-

Interested candidate may apply through the website isro.gov.in before 20.02.2018.

About ISRO:

India decided to go to space when Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was set up by the Government of India in 1962. With the visionary Dr Vikram Sarabhai at its helm, INCOSPAR set up the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) in Thiruvananthapuram for upper atmospheric research.

Indian Space Research Organisation, formed in 1969, superseded the erstwhile INCOSPAR. Vikram Sarabhai, having identified the role and importance of space technology in a Nation’s development, provided ISRO the necessary direction to function as an agent of development. ISRO then embarked on its mission to provide the Nation space-based services and to develop the technologies to achieve the same independently.