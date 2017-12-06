ISRO recruitment 2017 vacancies for Hindi Typist, Technical Assistant, Technician open at lpsc.gov.in; 10th pass can apply now

ISRO recruitment 2017: The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Thiruvananthapuram, of ISRO has announced vacancies for the posts of Hindi Typist, Technical Assistant, Technician and others at lpsc.gov.in. (Website)

ISRO recruitment 2017: The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Thiruvananthapuram, of ISRO has announced vacancies for the posts of Hindi Typist, Technical Assistant, Technician and others at lpsc.gov.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply visiting the official website. As per the official notification the last date to apply online is December 18, 2017. A fee of Rs 150 will be charged from the candidates those who will apply. A total of 17 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. The Selection process consists of written test and skill test. “The written test will be conducted first. The required number of candidates (ratio between vacancy and number of candidates to be called for skill test) alone shall be called for skill test based on written test scores. Written test will be conducted in such a way that theoretical and practical knowledge of the candidates are tested covering both breadth and depth of the prescribed curriculum,” as per the official notification.

ISRO recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Discipline: Mechanical

Number of vacancies:- 04 posts

Educational Qualification: First Class Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or its equivalent.

Pay scale: Level 7 (Pay Matrix: Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400)

2. Discipline: Photography.

Number of vacancies:- 01 post.

Educational Qualification: First Class Diploma in Photography/ Cinematography or its equivalent

Pay scale: Level 7 (Pay Matrix: Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400)

3. Discipline: Electrical

Number of vacancies:- 02 posts.

Educational Qualification: First Class Diploma in Electrical Engineering or its equivalent.

Pay scale: Level 7 (Pay Matrix: Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400)

4. Discipline: Hindi Typist

Number of vacancies:- 01 posts.

Educational qualification: Arts/Science/Commerce/Management/Computer Applications with First Class as declared by the University. The candidates should have studied Hindi as one of the subjects at Matriculation/Degree level or passed either of these examinations in Hindi medium.

Pay scale: Level 4 (Pay Matrix: Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100)

5. Discipline: Fitter

Number of vacancies:- 05 posts.

Educational qualifification: SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Fitter Trade from NCVT.

Pay scale: Level 3 (Pay Matrix: Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100)

6. Discipline: Electronic Mechanic.

Number of vacancies:- 02 posts.

Educational qualifification: SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Electronic MechanicTrade from NCVT

Pay scale: Level 3 (Pay Matrix: Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100)

7. Discipline: Fireman ‘A’

Number of vacancies:- 01 post.

Educational qualification: Should satisfy the prescribed Physical Fitness/Endurance Test standards.

Pay scale: Level 2 (Pay Matrix: Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200)

8. Discipline: Catering Attendant ‘A’

Number of vacancies:- 01 post

Educational qualifification: SSLC/SSC pass or equivalent

Pay scale: Level 2 (Pay Matrix: Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200).