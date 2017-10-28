ISRO recruitment 2017: Satish Dhawan Space Centre announces vacancies at shar.gov.in; check last date to apply

ISRO recruitment 2017: Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota, one of the lead centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced 30 vacancies under various departments at shar.gov.in.(Website)

ISRO recruitment 2017: ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, one of the lead centre has announced 30 vacancies at shar.gov.in. According to the official notification, various posts — Scientific Assistant (MPC) (Chemistry), Scientific Assistant (MPC) (Physics), Technical Assistant –Civil Engineering, Photography and others will be filled in this recruitment drive. Candidates who are interested can now apply visiting the official website. The last date to apply for ISRO jobs is 17-11-2017 till 5:00 pm. The space organization has said the vacancies may vary depending upon the actual requirement and it reserves the right not to fill up any of the posts, if it decides so. ISRO said that the candidates will have to produce proof of the details furnished in their applications submitted online as and when called for. The official notification reads,”At present, the place of posting is SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, but the selected candidates are liable to be posted in any of the Centers/Units of the Indian Space Research Organisation/Department of Space situated in India as and when required.”

ISRO recruitment 2017: Here are the details of posts announced at SDSC SHAR

1. Scientific Assistant (MPC) (Chemistry):

No. of Posts 02

Educational Qualification: First Class B.Sc. (MPC) with Chemistry as main and Mathematics & Physics as ancillary subjects from a recognized University/ Institution.

2. Scientific Assistant (MPC) (Physics)

No. of post: 01

Educational Qualification: First Class B.Sc. (MPC) with Physics as main and Mathematics & Chemistry as ancillary subjects from a recognized University/ Institution.

3. Technical Assistant (Civil Engineering):

No. of posts 05

Educational Qualification: First Class Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution.

4. Technical Assistant (Chemical Engineering):

No. of posts: 03

Educational Qualification: First Class Diploma in Chemical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.

5. Technical Assistant (Electronics & Communications Engineering):

No. of posts: 04

Educational Qualification: First Class Diploma in Electronics & Communications Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.

6. Technical Assistant (Mechanical Engineering):

No. of posts: 13

Educational Qualification: First Class Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution.

7. Technical Assistant(Photography):

No. of post: 01

Educational Qualification: First Class Diploma in Photography/ Cinematography from a recognized University/Institution.

8. Library Assistant ‘A’:

No. of posts: 01

Educational Qualification: Graduate in First Class. And First Class Master’s Degree in Library Science/Library & Information Science or equivalent.

Here is the official notification:

ISRO recruitment 2017: Age limit

18-35 years as on 17.11.2017.

ISRO recruitment 2017: Pay scale for Scientific Assistant, Technical Assistant, Library Assistant ‘A’:

1. Level in Pay Matrix of CCS (RP) Rules, 2016: Level 7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/-)

2. Approximate Gross Emoluments: Initial Pay: Rs. 44,900/- PM + DA as applicable

According to the official notification, only Indian nationals need to apply and no interim correspondence will be entertained. The space organisation said the applications will be received through online mode only.