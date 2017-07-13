ISRO Recruitment 2017: Applications for assistants and Upper Division Clerks now availeble, here are the details

ISRO Recruitment 2017: The last date to apply for the mentioned posts is July 31, 2017. (Website)

ISRO Recruitment 2017: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited application from interested and eligible candidates for the post of assistants and Upper Division Clerks (UDC) across various ISRO centres/units/ autonomous bodies/ CPSUs in the country. The candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies can apply online on the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in. The last date to apply for the mentioned posts is July 31, 2017. Candidates need to keep in mind that they can apply for different posts under same/different zones, but they cannot apply for same post in different zones. The written examination will take place on October 15, 2017 in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates can go through the details of the recruitment below-

Eligibility- Interested candidates must in the age of 18-26 years as on July 31, 2017. He or she must hold a degree in Arts/ Commerce/ Management/ Science/ Computer, their scores must fall in the first class category from a recognised institute. Note: Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology graduates are not eligible to apply for the post of assistant/ UDC (administrative support staff).

Posts available-

Assistants: 311 vacancies

311 vacancies Upper Division Clerks: 2 vacancies

Steps to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2017:

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the Indian Space Research Organisation recruitment process-

Step 1: Visit the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ link available in the footer of the page

Step 3: A number of vacancies will be available on the screen, select the one you want to apply for correctly

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully

Step 5: Fill in the application form

Step 6: Once you have filled in the application form, your registration number will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Note it down, and take a print of the registration slip

Note: A separate email will also be sent to your e-mail id.