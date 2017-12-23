ISRO jobs alert! Indian Space Research Organisation announces fresh vacancies at iirs.gov.in, all details here

ISRO recruitment 2017: The Indian Space Research Organization has released a new job notification to fill up the vacancies for the post of Technician Apprentices at iirs.gov.in. (Reuters)

ISRO recruitment 2017: The Indian Space Research Organization has released a new job notification to fill up the vacancies for the post of Technician Apprentices at iirs.gov.in. Job aspirants who are looking for government jobs can now apply visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is 29 December 2017. Applications of candidates who fail to upload the educational documents as mentioned in para 10 will not be considered. Incomplete or Incorrect applications shall be summarily rejected. “Candidates will be required to bring true copies along with original copies of the certificate and consolidated mark list of their degree or diploma qualification and proof of date of birth when called for verification before start of training.” as per the official notification.

ISRO recruitment 2017: Get all the details relating to the vacancies here:-

1.Technician Apprentices: 12 posts

2. Civil Engineering: 02 posts

3. Agriculture Engineering: 02 posts

4. Electronics & Communication Engineering: 01 post

5. Computer Engineering: 01 post

6. Architecture Engineering: 01 post

7. Library Sciences: 02 posts

8. Secretarial / Commercial Practice: 02 posts

9. Modern Office Management (MOM): 01 post.

Educational qualification: Diploma three-year duration State Technical Board / University.

“The induction of apprentices against the 2017-18 training places will be made strictly based on the position in the panel subject to the availability of vacancies. Selection shall be based on the merit list prepared based on final marks secured by the candidate in the designated field/discipline with due weightage to reservation categories. The training of new batch is expected to start in December 2017-January 2018,” as per the notification.

ISRO recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

Interested candidates may visit our website www.iirs.gov.in and click on the link available at apprentice.iirs.gov.in to submit online their application. Only online applications will be accepted.

Here is the official notification:

ISRO recruitment 2017: Important points to be noted:-

Accepting date for online application submission is: 18/12/2017 (Monday)

Last date of submitting online application is: 29/12/2017 (1730 HRS)

Offline application or Hard/Paper copy application will not be considered.

For enquiry, you may call 0135-2524324 on any working day between 0930-1700 HRS.