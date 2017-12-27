IOCL recruitment 2018: Indian Oil Corporation announces vacancies at iocl.com, check last date, other details here

IOCL recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation has announced vacancies to fill up the posts of Technical Non-Executives in the Pipelines Division at iocl.com. (Website)

IOCL recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation has announced vacancies to fill up the posts of Technical Non-Executives in the Pipelines Division at iocl.com. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the last date to apply online is on or before January 15, 2018, till 6 pm. As per the official notification, a total of 32 vacancies will be filed under this recruitment. The selection process shall consist of Written Test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) shall be qualifying in nature only. Final merit list shall be prepared based on the marks secured in Written Test of only those candidates who are considered FIT in SPPT. Candidate has to secure a minimum of 40% marks in Written Test to qualify for SPPT, the official notification read.

IOCL recruitment 2018: Check the details relating to the vacancies here:-

Total number of posts:

Engineering Assistant – 22 posts

Technical Attendant in Grade I – 10 posts.

1. Engineering Assistant (Mechanical Grade IV)

Educational Qualification: Three years full-time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one-year duration) in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: Mechanical Engineering, Automobile Engineering. Minimum percentage of marks: 55% marks.

2. Engineering Assistant (Electrical) Grade IV

Educational Qualification: Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: Electrical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering. Minimum percentage of marks: 55% marks.

3. Engineering Assistant (T&I) Grade IV

Educational Qualification: Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering, Instrumentation & Control Engineering, Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering, Electronics Engineering. Minimum percentage of marks: 55% marks.

4. Technical Attendant 1 Grade 1:

Educational Qualification: Matric/10th pass and ITI pass from a Govt. recognized Institute in the specified ITI Trades and duration as mentioned below* from a Govt. recognized Institute/Board. Candidates should possess Trade Certificate / National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by SCVT/NCVT.

IOCL recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

Candidates meeting the above-prescribed eligibility criteria should visit IOCL Pipelines recruitment portal at — plis.indianoilpipelines.in. Candidates are advised to follow the procedure mentioned in above recruitment portal. In case of any difficulty with respect to filling online application or making online payment, please refer to FAQ/How to apply options available in the portal.

The portal for submitting online application will be operative from 26.12.2017 till 1800 hrs of 15.01.2018. Paper-based applications will NOT be accepted. Queries, if any, may be addressed to the following email ids based on Post Codes under which applied:

a. For Northern Region Pipelines: nrplrecruitment@indianoil.in

b. For Eastern Region Pipelines: erplrecruitment@indianoil.in

c. For Western Region Pipelines: wrplrecruitment@indianoil.in

d. For Southern Region Pipelines: srplrecruitment@indianoil.in

e. For South Eastern Region Pipelines: serplrecruitment@indianoil.in