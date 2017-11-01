IOCL recruitment 2017: Vacancies for Boiler Operation Engineers, Quality Control Officers, other announced at iocl.com; here is how to apply

IOCL recruitment 2017: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced vacancies for the posts of QC Engineer, Boiler Operations Engineer, Medical Officer and other. (Website)

IOCL recruitment 2017: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced vacancies for the posts of QC Engineer, Boiler Operations Engineer, Medical Officer and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through prescribed format by visiting the official website, www.iocl.com. Applicants are advised to apply on or before 18 November 2017, as it is the last day to submit the applications. For more details, check out the information mentioned below:

IOCL Vacancy Details-

Fire and Safety Officer-50 Posts

HR Officer -50 Posts

Quality Control Engineer -44 Posts

Boiler Operations Engineer -33 Posts

Medical Officer -19 Posts

Assistant Hindi Officer -19 Posts

Manager (Advanced Process Control & Optimization)- 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer and Other Admin Posts-

Educational/Technical Qualification:

Boiler Operations Engineer:

4 year B.Tech/B.E./B.Sc. Engineering in Mechanical or Electrical with minimum 60% .

Experience Required: 1 year post BOE experience in Operation of large Thermal Power Plant having Boiler.

Quality Control Engineer:

Ph.D in Chemistry from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.

Experience Required: Minimum 2 (two) years of post qualification research/ laboratory experience.

Fire and Safety Officer:

Minimum 60% in B.E. (Fire)/B.Tech. (Safety & Fire Engineering)/B.Tech. (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering).

Experience Required: Post qualification experience in Fire Fighting operations & system maintenance.

Medical Officer:

MBBS with PG (Degree/Diploma) in concerned speciality.

HR Officer:

MBA/Masters Degree or Post Graduate Diploma equivalent to MBA with HRM/IR/Labour welfare as major subjects or Masters Degree in Human Resource Management & Industrial Relations/Labour Welfare/Social Work

Experience Required: 2 years’ post qualification experience.

Assistant Hindi Officer:

Minimum 60% marks for M.A. in Hindi with English as subject at Graduation Level or MA in English with higher Hindi at Graduation level.

Experience Required: 2 years of Post Qualification experience.

Manager (Advanced Process Control & Optimization):

B.E./B. Tech. or equivalent degree in Chemical Engineering

Experience Required: Minimum 8 years of experience in Chemical /Refining/Petro-chemical Industry.

Selection Process for Engineer and Other Admin Posts

The selection process includes Written Examination and Interview.

Application fee: Rs.300 (Rs. 1000 for Manager Post)

How to Apply for Engineer and Other Admin Posts:

Step 1: Log on to the official website iocl.com

Step2: Access the relevant application link which will remain open from 30.10.2017 to 18.11.2017

Step 3: Enter the required details such as qualification experience and others in the respective fields.

Step 4: After submission of particulars by the candidate, the system will generate a Registration Number for each candidate, which will be sent to the candidates through email and SMS.

Step 5: Deposit the application fee through SBI e-collect.

Step 6: After the payment is successfully realized, the candidates should log into the online portal again and complete the remaining application process i.e. uploading photograph and signature on receipt of the confirmation through email and SMS to complete the Registration.

Step 7: Upon completion of such registration process, candidates are required to take a printout of the Application Form, affix recent passport size photograph, put signature at the space provided, attested copies of certificates in support of qualification, experience, age, caste, disability etc. and send the documents with Post Code super scribed on the envelope by ordinary post on or before 25-11-2017 to “THE ADVERTISER, PO BOX NO.3098, LODHI ROAD, HEAD POST OFFICE, NEW DELHI- 110003”

* Print out of the online application received after the last date shall be treated as ‘Rejected’.

Important dates:

Last Date Online of Application: 18 November 2017.

Last Date for Hard Copy Submission: 25 November 2017

Tentative Date of Written Test: 10 December 2017