IOCL recruitment 2017 apply online for 354 Indian Oil Corporation Limited posts, only a few days left; check details here

IOCL recruitment 2017: Candidates who have not yet applied for the posts of trade apprentices announced by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), must note that last date to submit an application is November 18. 2017 i.e. only 7 days are left. Interested candidates who are willing to apply for 354 posts should now visit the official website – iocl.com. According to the official notification, the written test for the posts will be conducted at centres in Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cochin and Bangalore.

IOCL recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

1. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry- 153 posts.

2. Karnataka- 69 posts.

3. Kerala- 46 posts.

4. Telangana- 42 posts.

5. Andhra Pradesh- 44 posts.

IOCL recruitment 2017: Eligibility condition:-

1. Candidates need to be at least 18 years old as on November 1, 2017.

2. Candidates should be no older than 24 as on November 1, 2017

IOCL recruitment 2017: Educational qualification:-

1. Trade apprentice – 2 years full time ITI filler/ electrician/ electronic/ mechanic/ instrument mechanic.

2. Trade apprentice- Laboratory Assistant- 3 years full time Bsc (Physics/Mathematics/ Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry.

IOCL recruitment 2017: How to apply:-

1. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can visit the website- iocl.com to apply.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and the personal interview. The test will contain objective type questions of the candidates’ chosen discipline. It will be for two hours and the paper will include questions on general knowledge, general awareness and reasoning. About 85 per cent on the weightage for selection will depend on the written test, while 15 per cent depends on the interview. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English & Hindi.