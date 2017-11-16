IOCL recruitment 2017: Application for 965 Trade Apprentice Post starts tomorrow at iocl.com, here is how to apply

The apprenticeship will be for a period of 12 months. (Photo: IE)

IOCL recruitment 2017: Applications for a total of 965 apprentice vacancies on offer by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Marketing Division, Northern region will be invited from tomorrow, November 17, 2017 at iocl.com. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can apply on the official website. Applications from eligible candidates have been invited for engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961. The apprenticeship will be for a period of 12 months. According to the official notification, the written test for the posts will be conducted at centres in Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cochin and Bangalore.

The trade apprentice will be paid a consolidated Stipend as per the Apprenticeship Rules with an additional amount of Rs.2500 towards Stationery, Conveyance & Miscellaneous expenses. Once selected, they will be posted anywhere among Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

IOCL recruitment 2017: Application Process

The application can be submitted online only through the IOCL official website. The link to apply online is available in the ‘Latest Job Opening’ section of the website. The online application will start on November 17 and end on November 26, 2017.

IOCL recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

1. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry- 153 posts

2. Karnataka- 69 posts

3. Kerala- 46 posts

4. Telangana- 42 posts.

5. Andhra Pradesh- 44 posts

IOCL recruitment 2017: Eligibility condition:-

1. Candidates need to be at least 18 years old as on November 1, 2017

2. Candidates should be no older than 24 as on November 1, 2017

IOCL recruitment 2017: Educational qualification:-

1. For Trade apprentice – The prescribed qualification shall be from a recognized University / Institute as a full time, regular course in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates against reserved positions

2. For Technician Apprentice: The prescribed qualification shall be from a recognized University / Institute as a full time, regular / sandwich Diploma course in Engineering in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates against reserved positions.

IOCL recruitment 2017: Steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com

Step 2: Make sure that you fulfill the eligibility criteria

Step 3: Complete the application process

IOCL recruitment 2017: Selection Procedure-

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and the personal interview. The test will contain objective type questions of the candidates’ chosen discipline. It will be for two hours and the paper will include questions on general knowledge, general awareness and reasoning. About 85 per cent on the weightage for selection will depend on the written test, while 15 per cent depends on the interview. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English & Hindi.

