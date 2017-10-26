IOCL recruitment 2017: 101 vacancies for various Junior Engineering posts at iocl.com, check last date now

IOCL recruitment 2017: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has announced 101 vacancies for the post of junior engineering assistant on iocl.com. (Reuters)

IOCL recruitment 2017: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has announced 101 vacancies for the post of junior engineering assistant on iocl.com. Candidates who are willing to apply must visit the official website before 31-10-2017. According to the official notification, Junior Engineering Assistant will be hired for the posts of Production, Power and Utility, Electrical, Mechanical, Instrumentation and Fire and Safety. The IOCL has it said requires result oriented experienced personnel with initiative and enterprise for its Mathura Refinery, Uttar Pradesh.

IOCL recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies-

1. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production):

Total no. of posts: 30

Discipline – Chemical

Educational Qualification: 3 years Diploma in Chemical/Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. Or BSc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

2. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical):

Total no. of posts: 18

Discipline – Electrical.

Educational Qualification: 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institute/University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

3. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical):

Total no. of posts: 30

Discipline – Mechanical.

Educational Qualification: 3 years Diploma course in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved /identified for PwBD positions or Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade with pass class.

4. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation):

Total no. of posts: 21.

Discipline – Instrumentation

Educational Qualification: 3 years Diploma course in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics / Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

5. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety)

Total no. of posts: 2

Discipline- Fire & Safety.

Educational Qualification: Matric plus Sub-Officer’s Course from NFSC-Nagpur or Equivalent (Regular course) from any other recognized institute with Heavy Vehicle Driving License. Physical Standards (Minimum): Height:165 cm, Weight:50 kg, Chest:Normal:81 cm, Expanded:86.5 cm, and Eyesight normal(6/6 in both the eyes; without glasses), colour vision normal and Free from -Vertigo problem, disease of heart/lungs/ kidney, abnormal blood pressure, Knock Knee, Flat Feet, Squint eye and stammering.

“After successfully registering Online application, the candidate must take a print out of the filled in online application form. The print out and checklist along with self attested copies of all supporting documents as mentioned in the check list with Name, Address, Post Code and Registration No: super scribed on the envelope, is required to be sent by ordinary post only addressed to DGM(HR), HR Dept, Administration Building, Mathura Refinery, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh-281005 on or before 07-11-2017. Print out online application received after last date shall be treated as ‘Rejected’” the notification said.