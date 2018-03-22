Interested in entrepreneurship? IIT Hyderabad invites applications; monthly stipend Rs 50k

IIT Hyderabad Fellowship 2018: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad has invited applications for its program for healthcare entrepreneurs. he premier institute’s Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) has called applicants for its two-year fully-paid fellowship.

IIT Hyderabad Fellowship 2018: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad has invited applications for its program for healthcare entrepreneurs. The premier institute’s Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) has called applicants for its two-year fully-paid fellowship, of which the first year will be a training programme followed by a second year of incubation. The applicants can go to the official website- hc.iith.ac.in for all the details.

The program will be administered by an international team, including entrepreneurs, top academics from the US, Indian universities and biomedical industry.The two year programme will engage the CfHE Fellows would be exposed to deep learning in Biodesign process. The CfHE program is dedicated to achieving universal healthcare by igniting the spark of entrepreneurship in youth and providing them with focused training and top-notch mentorship. At the end of first year, qualifying individuals will be offered an incubation grant to start-up their dream idea. They become incubated companies at CfHE and continue to attract support both in terms of mentorship, access to funding opportunities and physical space in the state-of-the-art infrastructure at IIT Hyderabad dedicated to CfHE.

IIT Hyderabad Fellowship 2018 details:

Name of the fellowship: IIT Hyderabad for Healthcare Entrepreneurship

Number of fellowships available: The final number of fellows will vary depending on the quality of applicants.

Educational Qualification: Candidates with degree in Engineering, Medicine, Design, Business, and Quantitative Life Sciences can apply.

Important dates:

Last date for online applications: 15 April 2018

Notification to shortlisted candidates: Before 10th May 2018

Skype interview: 12 May 2018- 15 May 2018

Final interview at IIT Hyderabad Campus: Last week of May

More about IIT Hyderabad Fellowship for Healthcare Entrepreneurship: All fellows will be paid a stipend of Rs 50000 per month during training period. At the end of training, qualified teams will get an incubation grant.

About IIT Hyderabad:

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is one of the six new Indian Institutes of Technology established by the Government of India in 2008. In a short span of less than 10 years, the institute built on an imposing 570-acre campus has been ranked 10 among research and teaching institutions in Engineering in the India Rankings 2017 released by Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India. IITH has 181 full time faculty, 2,328 students, more than 100 state of the art laboratories and 9 research and entrepreneurship centers.