Industrialists called up on to help create good talent, jobs

Admitting that creating quality human resources is one of the “biggest challenges” the country faces now, Karnataka infrastructure development minister RV Deshpande today urged the industry to create good job opportunities for the millions of youth passing out of colleges and other professional degrees. “The biggest challenge we face today is creating human resources and infrastructure… it is for the industry to see that good human resources are created. It is your duty,” Deshpande told a conference on creating next generation infrastructure at the ongoing Excon 2017 expo. Stating that there are no jobs despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of creating 2 crore jobs per year, he said automation, digitization and robotics have replaced humans in the manufacturing sector. The minister also said his government plans to create as many 15 lakh jobs by March 2019, “having already created more than 13 lakh jobs by September this year since his government came to power and 5 lakh more jobs are in the pipeline.”

He urged the industry to invest in Karnataka, which, he said, is the pioneer in providing ease of doing business as long as early 2000. “Infrastructure is the key for economic, social and human resources development. It’s a priority area for my state. I urge you to invent, innovate, invest in Karnataka,” Deshpande said. Addressing the same conference, Telengana’s minister for urban development and industries & commerce KT Rama Rao said both the public and private sectors must come together to create more infrastructure. “We need world-class infrastructure and for this both government as well as the private sector need to come out with some innovative models and solutions,” he said. He also invited industrialists to his state and set up manufacturing units in an environment that is red-tape-free. Rao said as part of his government’s industrial policy, entrepreneurs seeking to set up manufacturing facilities do not require government permission if their project is already compliant with the law of the land. “Telengana today stands at number one in the Central government’s index of ease of doing business,” he added.