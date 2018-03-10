Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies listed! Check details about recent job openings here

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies listed, check details

Central Railways has started accepting applications from candidates as it has listed as many as 500 jobs. The jobs that have been listed are for the position of Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks (JTBS). These Sevaks will be posted across 76 stations across Mumbai division. In order to get the job, interested candidates need to head towards DRM(C) Office, Passenger Section, Annex Building, Mumbai CSMT, Central railway to collect the application booklet.

No. Of posts: 500

How to apply for Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks: Interested candidates who are willing grab the job should get the application booklet from the DMR(C) Office in Annex Building in Mumbai CSMT. It should be noted that the application booklet can be taken from the station from Monday to Friday. The timing to get the booklet is between 10 AM to 5 PM. If you wish to get more details about the job, you are requested to head towards Central Railways official website at cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The eligibility criteria for Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks Posts are as per the norms of Railway Recruitment Board.

Meanwhile, after the huge announcement of offering nearly 90000 jobs by the Indian Railways, 4000 additional jobs are likely to be listed by the Indian Railways. These jobs are for the position of Ticket Collector and Goods Guards. As many as 3,000 jobs are listed for the post Ticket Collectors and 1,000 jobs for the post of Guards. The age limit for the central railway recruitment is minimum 18 years and the maximum is 29 years. Read More.

