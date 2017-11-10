Indian Railways recruitment 2017: 21 vacancies announced, apply now

Indian Railways recruitment 2017: The Northeast Frontier Railways has announced 21 vacancies for various posts under sports quota. (IE)

Indian Railways recruitment 2017: The Northeast Frontier Railways has announced 21 vacancies for various posts under sports quota. According to the official notification, the last date to apply is 27 November, 2017. Candidates must note that the application must be sent to Asstt. Personnel Officer (Recruitment), Northeast Frontier Railway HQ, Maligaon, Guwahati – 781 011 (Assam) by registered postal services.

Indian Railways recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

1. Hockey – 16.

2. Basketball – 02.

3. Cricket – 01.

4. Cycling – 01.

5. Volleyball – 01.

Educational Qualification:

1. Minimum Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent.

2. 12 pass (+ 2 stage) or its equivalent examination.

Age limit: 18- 25 years as on 01-01- 2018.

Application Fee: Rs. 500

Minimum sports norms:-

Represented the country in Olympic Games (Category-A) or at least 3rd position in any of the Category-B championships/events.

Represented the country in any of the Category-B championships/events or at least 3rd position in any of the Category-C championships/events or at least 3rd position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships or at least 3rd position in National Games organized under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association or at least 3rd position in All India Inter University Championships organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities or 1st position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category).

Earlier, the east coast division of the Indian Railways has announced a host of vacancies under Group C, Group D and sports quota. Candidates who are willing to apply must note that the last date to apply is December 18, 2017. For group C vacancies the minimum qualification required is class 12th pass or equivalent while for the Group D posts candidates must have passed class 10 exam. Candidates applying under the sports quota should have a degree or its equivalent from a recognized university.