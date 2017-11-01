Indian Railways recruitment 2017: Top 5 things to note about Northeast Frontier Railway vacancies

Indian Railways recruitment 2017: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applications for recruitment against Sports Quota for the year 2017-18. The applicants are invited from the Sports Persons (Men). (PTI)

Indian Railways recruitment 2017: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applications for recruitment against Sports Quota for the year 2017-18. The applicants are invited from the Sports Persons (Men). The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 27 November 2017. For interested applicants below are 5 things to note:

1) NFR Vacancy Details-

There are 21 total posts, which includes-

Hockey (Men) – 16 Posts

Cricket (Men) – 01 Posts

Basketball (Men)- 02 Posts

Cycling(Men) – 01 Posts

Volleyball (Men) – 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Sports Quota Post-

2) Eligibility-

Basketball, Cricket, Cycling, Volleyball (Grade Pay – Rs. 2400/2800) :

> Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent and represented the country in Olympic Games (Category-A) OR

> At least 3rd position in any of the Category-B championships/events.

Hockey (Rs. 1900/2000):

>12th examination and represented the country in any of the Category-B championships/events OR

>At least 3rd position in any of the Category-C championships/events OR At least 3rd position in >Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships OR

>At least 3rd position in National Games organized under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association OR

>At least 3rd position in All India Inter University Championships organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities OR

>1st position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category)

3) Age Limit- 18 to 25 Years

4) Examination Fees-

Candidates need to pay of Rs. 500 (Rs 250 for SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ PwD, Women, Minorities and EBC candidates) in the form of Indian Postal Order (IPO), drawn in favour of Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell, NE Railway, payable at Gorakhpur.

5) Candidates should note that the application form is available in the nearby bookstore. The candidates should send their application in the prescribed format along with recent passport size photograph and relevant certificates.