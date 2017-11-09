Indian Railways recruitment 2017: New vacancies announced under group C, D and sports quota; check details here

Indian Railways recruitment 2017: The east coast division of the Indian Railways has announced a host of vacancies under Group C, Group D and sports quota. (AP)

Indian Railways recruitment 2017: The east coast division of the Indian Railways has announced a host of vacancies under Group C, Group D and sports quota. Candidates who are willing to apply must note that the last date to apply is December 18, 2017. For group C vacancies the minimum qualification required is class 12th pass or equivalent while for the Group D posts candidates must have passed class 10 exam. Candidates applying under the sports quota should have a degree or its equivalent from a recognized university. Candidates will have to send their application by postal services to Assistant Personnel Officer (Recruitment), 2nd Floor, South Block, Rail Sadan, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, Odisha – 751017. Candidates must note that the forms are available at the nearest bookstalls. A total of 29 vacancies have been announced by the Railways.

Indian railways recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

Group C: 02 posts.

Pay scale: Rs 5,200 – Rs. 20,200 Per Month

Age limit: 18 – 28 years.

Education Qualification: 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. (50% marks in the aggregate will be required for NTPC categories. 50% marks are not required for SC/ST/Ex-servicemen candidates and candidates possess higher qualification like Graduation/Post Graduation.) or A pass in Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized Board and having ITI certificate for the posts in Technical Categories.

Application Fee: For all Candidates – Rs.500, SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). Women, Minorities, Economic Backward Classes – Rs.250.

Group D: 06 posts.

Education Qualification: 10th standard or ITI or equivalent from a recognized Board. (OR) 101 pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. Or 10th pass plus ITI.

Age limit: 18 – 31 Years.

Application Fee: For all Candidates – Rs.500, SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). Women, Minorities, Economic Backward Classes – Rs.250.

Pay scale: Rs. 5,200 – Rs. 20,200 per month.

Here is the application format for Group C and D posts:-

Vacancies under sports quota: 21 posts.

Athletics – 02 posts, Aquatics – 02 posts , Shuttle Badminton – 01 posts, Boxing – 02 posts, Football -03 posts, Hockey – 03 posts, Weight Lilting – 03 posts,Volley Ball -04 posts, Golf – 01 posts.

1. GP 2800/-(Level-5) for candidates having graduation degree or its equivalent from a recognized university.

2. GP 2400/-(Level-4) for 12 class pass candidates or its equivalent, with 80 words per minute in Shorthand (Hindi/English)

3. GP 2000 & GP 1900 (Level-2 & Level-3) for class 12 (OR) a pass in Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized Board and having ITI certificate may also apply to be posted as Tech-III.

Here is the application format for Sports Quota:-

Age limit: 18 years and Maximum 25 years of age as on 1.1.2018.

Application Fee: For all candidates except those mentioned – Rs 500 (Five Hundred Only), SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Women, Minorities, and Economic Backward Classes – Rs 250.