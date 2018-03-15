  3. Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Vacancies for class 10th pass announced, know how to apply; check details here

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: The Ministry of Defence, Kochi has invited applications for 74 Group C posts from eligible candidates.

By: | Published: March 15, 2018 9:42 PM
Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Indian Navy has announced requirement for Civilian Personnel at Southern Naval Command. (Website)

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Indian Navy has announced requirement for Civilian Personnel at Southern Naval Command. The Ministry of Defence, Kochi has invited applications for 74 Group C posts from eligible candidates. The interested people can apply for the vacancy via offline mode following the prescribed format till 26 March 2018. Further details are mentioned below:

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Total number of vacancies- 74
• Fireman – 27
• Groom – 17
• Pest Control Worker – 12
• Cook – 5 Posts
• Bearer – 3
• Fire Engine Drivers – 3
• Saddler – 2
• Telephone Operator Grade II – 2
• Cinema Projectionist Grade II – 2
• Photo Printer – 1

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria for Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

• Candidates need to have a 10th class passed degree.

Experience:

• Saddler – Minimum 3 years of experience
• Groom – 3 years of experience
• Cook – 1-year experience in the trade
• Bearer – Washerman/boy with minimum 6 months’ service in the grade or qualification
• Fire Engine Drivers – 3 years experience in Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMVs) driving and possessing heavy driving license
• Cinema Projectionist Grade II – 2 years of experience in the relevant field

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Selection Procedure for Group C Posts

• Selection will be done on the basis of merit
• There will a Physical Fitness Test for Fireman and Fire Engine Drivers

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: How to apply for Group C Posts 2018

• Applicants can apply for Indian Navy Group C Posts through offline mode.
• The Eligible candidates may send their application in plain paper along with other necessary documents to the address:
The Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief, Headquarter Southern Naval Kochi within 45 days (26 March 2018) from the date of publication of the advertisement.

