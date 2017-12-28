Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced for Data Entry Operators in Mumbai at bhartiseva.com, check details to apply now

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: The Naval Dockyard Mumbai has announced vacancies for the posts of Data Entry Operator at bhartiseva.com. (Website)

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: The Naval Dockyard Mumbai has announced vacancies for the posts of Data Entry Operator at bhartiseva.com. Candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply by referring to the mentioned website. Job applicants must note that the last date to apply online is 15 January 2018. A total of 16 vacancies have been announced by the Indian navy to fill up the posts under Data Entry Operator Grade B (2 Posts) and Data Entry Operator Grade A (14 Posts).

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Here are all the details relating to the vacancies:-

1. Name of the post: Data Entry Operator Grade A

Number of vacancies: 14 posts.

Salary as per 7th CPC: Pay Matrix -Level 4- Rs.25500-81100

Educational Qualification: 10 + 2 pass from a recognized board or equivalent; O Level Certificate of proficiency in computer programming or database management from Department of Electronics Accredited Computer Courses (DOEACC) recognized Institution.

2. Name of the post: Data Entry Operator Grade B

Number of vacancies: 02 posts.

Salary as per 7th CPC: Pay Matrix -Level 4- Rs.25500-81100

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or Board; A Level Certificate of proficiency in computer programming or database management from Department of Electronics Accredited Computer Courses (DOEACC) recognized Institution.

Here is the official the notification:

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Subjects to be studied:-

1. General Intelligence.

2. English Language.

3. Quantitative Aptitude.

4. General Awareness.

Reservation: Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/PwDs categories is available as per extant Government Orders. The reserved vacancies will be filled up separately from amongst the eligible SCs, STs, OBCs & PwDs candidates which will thus comprise of SC,ST,OBC & PwDs who are lower in merit than the last general candidate on merit list of unreserved category but otherwise found suitable for the appointment even by relaxed standards viz. age limit etc.

Document Verification: All relevant documents pertaining to the registration of the application, age, education, identity, address, category, caste validity certificate etc. will be scrutinized and verified prior to provisional appointment as per extant DOP&T policy. Date and venue for document verification will be intimated to the provisionally selected candidates on their registered e-mail IDs and by post.