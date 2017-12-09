Indian Navy recruitment 2018: New vacancies announced for 10th class pass candidates; Check jobs on offer at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy has announced new vacancies for the post Chefs, Stewards and Hygienists at joinindiannavy.gov.in. (Website)

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy has announced new vacancies for the post Chefs, Stewards and Hygienists at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested must note that the last date to apply online is December 17, 2017. As per the official notification, only unmarried male candidates who are born between October 1, 1997 to September 30, 2001 can only apply for the posts. According to India Navy, the selection of recruits will be based on the order of merit on their performance in Written Test, qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.The applications are to be filled online on the official website and all required documents in original are to be scanned and uploaded along with the application. The call letter-cum-admit cards for eligible short listed candidates indicating a date, time and place for recruitment tests, which are scheduled during Mar/ Apr 2018, will be available for download from the official website.

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Chef:-

Duties: They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

2. Steward:-

Duties: They would be required to serve food in the officers’ messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of menu etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service

requirement.

3. Hygienist:-

Duties: They will be required to maintain hygiene in washrooms and other areas. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from an Educational board recognized by Central or State government.

Pay and Allowances: During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 21,700- ₹69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ Rs 5200 per month plus DA (as applicable).

Promotion: The promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I, i.e. Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 47,600- Rs 1,51,100) plus MSP Rs 5200 per month plus DA (as applicable). Opportunities for promotion to commissioned officer also exist for those who perform well and qualify the prescribed examinations.

Perquisites:

(a) During the entire period of training and thereafter, sailors are given books, reading material, uniform, food and accommodation etc. free of cost.

(b) Sailors are entitled to medical treatment, Leave Travel Concessions for self and dependents, Group Housing Benefits and other privileges. Sailors are also entitled to Annual and Casual Leave, Children Education and House Rent Allowances. Post retirement benefits include pension, gratuity and Leave encashment. All perquisites are extended as per service conditions and their eligibility/admissibility is regulated as per government orders in force and amended from time to time.

Insurance Cover: Insurance cover (on contribution) of Rs 37.50 lakhs for all sailors is applicable.

Application fees: The application may be uploaded from Common Service Centres (CSC) across the country, against a fixed fees of Rs 60 + GST. This facility is entirely optional.

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

1. Go to the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in The procedure is as follows:-

(a) Before filling online application, keep matric certificate, 10th Mark sheet and Domicile certificate ready for reference.

(b) Register yourself on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in with your E-mail Id, if not registered already. The E-mail Id will be used for all future communication.

(c) ‘Log–in’ with the registered E-mail Id and Click on ‘Current Opportunities’.

(d) Click on ‘Apply’ (√) button.

(e) Fill up the Form completely. Before clicking the ‘Submit’ button make sure all the details are correct and all required documents are scanned in original and uploaded.

(f) Online applications will be further scrutinised for eligibility and may be rejected if found not eligible in any respect.

(g) Photograph. The photograph that is uploaded should be of good quality with blue background.