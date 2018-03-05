Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Several Civilian Personnel posts on offer at joinindiannavy.gov.in, check details here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy, Ministry of Defence, Kochi has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Civilian Personnel at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates who want to join the Indian Navy at the Southern Naval Command can check the details mentioned below in order to apply for the posts on offer. From the post of a Fireman, pest control worker to a grade II telephone operator, the Indian Navy has a total of 74 vacant posts and has invited applications until March 26, 2018. The advertisement for the recruitment of Civilian Personnel in Indian Navy has been released in the newspapers and it states that the department has invited applications for the Group C posts from persons serving in similar, equivalent or higher grades in the lower formations of the Defence Services. Mentioned below are the details that Indian Navy aspirants must go through in order to apply for the posts on offer-

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Post details-

Fireman – 27 Posts

Groom – 17 Posts

Pest Control Worker – 12 Posts

Cook – 5 Posts

Bearer – 3 Posts

Fire Engine Drivers – 3 Posts

Saddler – 2 Posts

Telephone Operator Grade II – 2 Posts

Cinema Projectionist Grade II – 2 Posts

Photo Printer – 1 Post

Indian Navy Recruitment advertisement.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Aspirants should have passed class 10th from a recognised institution

For the posts of Groom, the candidates must have an experience of 3 years

For the posts of Cook – 1-year experience in the trade

For the posts of Bearer – Washerman/boy with minimum 6 months ‘s service in the grade or qualification

For the posts of Fire Engine Drivers – 3 years experience in Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMVs) driving and poessing heavy driving license

For the posts of Saddler – Minimum 3 years of experience

For the posts of Cinema Projectionist Grade II – 2 years of experience in the relevant field

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Selection Process-

Selection will be based on the Merit (Physical Fitness Test for Fireman and Fire Engine Drivers)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

The Eligible candidates may send their applications in plain paper along with other necessary documents to The Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief, Headquarter Southern Naval Kochi within 45 days (26 March 2018) from the date of publication of the advertisement