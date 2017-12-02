Indian Navy recruitment 2017: Vacancies announced for civil personnel, graduates can apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in; check last date and other details

Indian Navy recruitment 2017: In its latest job notification, the Indian Navy, under Ministry of Defence, has announced vacancies for the post of civil personnel at joinindiannavy.gov.in (Website)

Indian Navy recruitment 2017: In its latest job notification, the Indian Navy, under Ministry of Defence, has announced vacancies for the post of civil personnel at joinindiannavy.gov.in or hqwncrecruitment.com. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is 23 December before 5 pm and the application process starts from December 6, 2017. Job aspirants will have to apply through the prescribed format. The selection will be done based on objective type is written the examination. The Indian Navy will offer package under Pay Band Rs 35400-81200 in Level 6, as per the official notification. The test will be based on the subjects like General English, Numerical Ability/ Logical Reasoning, Science and Science and Technology. The date of the examination will be communicated to the candidates later which will also be mentioned on the admit card.

Indian Navy recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. The total number of vacancies:- 99 posts.

a. Chargeman(Mechanic): 58 posts

b. Chargemen (Ammunition and Explosive): 41 posts

Indian Navy recruitment 2017: Age limit: 18- 25 years.

Educational qualification:

(i) Degree in Science with Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized University

OR

(ii) A Diploma in Engineering in the appropriate discipline from a recognized University or Board.

Document Verification. All relevant documents pertaining to the registration of the application, age, education, identity, address, category, caste validity certificate etc. will be scrutinized and verified prior to provisional appointment as per extant DOP&T policy. Date and venue for document verification will be intimated to the provisionally selected candidates on their registered e-mail IDs and by post.

Reservation. Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/PwDs categories is available as per extant Government Orders. The reserved vacancies will be filled up separately from amongst the eligible SCs, STs, OBCs & PwDs candidates which will thus comprise of SC,ST,OBC & PwDs who are lower in merit than the last general candidate on merit list of unreserved category but otherwise found suitable for the appointment even by relaxed standards viz. age limit etc.

“Applicants should not submit multiple applications. However, if due to any unavoidable circumstances, any applicant submits multiple applications then he/she must ensure that the application with higher registration number is complete in all respects, which is the only one to be considered,” as per official notification.