Indian Navy Recruitment 2017: Staff Nurse, Telephone Operator, MTS, Fireman and other vacancies announced; last date to apply

Indian Navy Recruitment 2017: Navy on Tuesday announced an invitation for application for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Telephone Operator among others.

Navy on Tuesday announced an invitation for application for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Telephone Operator among others. The deadline to apply for the posts is January 2, 2018. Also, the deadline to fill the application for the candidates from far-flung areas is January 9, 2018. Candidates can visit the official website joinindianavy.gov.in to download the form. The eligibility criteria for MTS Ministerial is 10th passed or equivalent whereas for the job of a tyreman is 10th passed or equivalent with 2 years experience in the trade. For the vacancy of Staff nurse, the candidates should be 10th passed or equivalent and a certificate of training in an approved hospital as a nurse. Telephone operator post demands 10th passed or equivalent and proficiency in the handling of PBX Board. If you want to be a cook in Indian Navy, the force demands 10th passed with 1-year experience in the trade. The age limit for MTS, fireman, cook and other posts is 56 years.

Here are the posts that have vacancies in Indian Navy:

1) Staff Nurse- 1 post

2) Swimming Instructor- 1 post

3) Telephone operator- 16 posts

4) Fire Engine Driver- 3 posts

5) Fireman- 26 posts

6) Cook- 14 posts

7) Safaiwala (MTS Ministerial)- 66 posts

8) Peon (MTS Ministerial)- 38 posts

9) Chowkidar (MTS Ministerial)- 11 posts

10) Pest Control Worker (MTS Ministerial)- 8 posts

11) Tyreman- 2 posts

Here is the selection process for the given posts in Indian Navy:

Selection will be done on the basis of following-

1) Physical Fitness Test

2) Provisional Appointment Letter

3) Document Verification

Eligible candidates can apply to the post by sending the application with other required documents to the “Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, (for CCPO), Headquarters Western Naval Command, Ballad Pier, Near Tiger Gate, Naval Dockyard, Mumbai-400001.

Meanwhile, the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala has invited candidates to apply for its flagship four-year Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) programme with a BTech degree. The notification issued by the Academy clearly states that the programme is only for unmarried male candidates. While the applications are now open, the candidates can apply for the same only till November 30, 2017. Cadets of the INAC (BTech) course are subjected to the academic rigours of a carefully-structured syllabus spread over a four-year period.

Students upon successful completion of their 10+2 scholastic system with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as their senior secondary electives, have to clear the national level entrance examination conducted by UPSC (twice a year) followed by the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, which is a five day long comprehensive assessment of various officer like qualities (OLQ) or the qualities required to become a Naval officer.