Indian Navy recruitment 2017: 33 vacancies announced at indiannavy.nic.in, apply now; last date for application here

Indian Navy recruitment 2017: The Indian Indian Navy has announced 33 vacancies for the post of Fireman. (Website)

Indian Navy recruitment 2017: The Indian Indian Navy has announced 33 vacancies for the post of Fireman (Erstwhile Fireman Gr. II and Gr. I) at indiannavy.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to apply must note that the last date of filling the application form is November 22, 2017. According to the official notification, the candidates will have to submit the application form along with the documents through registered speed post only. The application will have to be sent to The Admiral Superintendent, {for SM(PRP)}, Naval Dockyard, SBS Road, Mumbai –400 023. Candidates must note that the final appointment will be made after physical test and document verification.

Indian Navy recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Name of the post: Fireman (Erstwhile Fireman Gr. II and Gr. I)

2. No. of vacancies: 33 posts ( subject to variation).

3. Pay scale: Level 2 of Pay Matrix Pre-revised scale [Rs. 5200-20200) (PB-1), GP 1900] Group-‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial, Non-Industrial.

4. Age: Not exceeding 56 years as on closing date of receipt of application.

5. Essential Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board/ Institution.

Here is the application format:

6. Mode of Selection:

a) Physical Fitness Test.

All eligible candidates will have to undergo a physical fitness test. The exact date, time and venue will be communicated to the eligible applicants by mail/post.

b) Provisional Appointment Letter:

The appointment of provisionally selected candidates will be strictly based on the merit position based on performance, subject to satisfaction of Document Verification, Medical Examination and another requirement as specified by the Government of India and Appointing Authority.

c) Document Verification:

All relevant documents pertaining to, age, education, identity, address, category, caste, Service etc. will be scrutinized and verified prior to provisional appointment as per extant DOP&T policy. Date and venue for document verification will be intimated to the provisionally selected candidates on their e-mail IDs / by post.

Candidates must note that the application forms can be downloaded from the official website or can be availed from the nearest bookstalls. For any update relation to the job vacancy candidates must visit indiannavy.nic.in regularly.