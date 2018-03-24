Indian Army recruitment rally 2018: Apply for soldier posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in; check schedule details here

Indian Army recruitment 2018: Indian Army will be organising Recruitment Rallies’ across India for the appointment of soldiers under various categories. (Website)

Indian Army recruitment 2018: Indian Army will be organising Recruitment Rallies’ across India for the appointment of soldiers under various categories. All young, energetic and eligible aspirants can register online through the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in – for participating in Army Recruitment Rally which will be conducted across the nation location wise. To enrol in Army, candidates must have required educational qualification, possess physical fitness and other requisite traits. Applicants need to attend recruitment rally on the specified dates as per the schedule. More details are mentioned below:

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2018: Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be made on the basis –

– Physical Fitness Test

– Physical Measurement Test

– Medical and Written Examination

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2018: How to Apply

• Interested candidates need to register online through the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in for participation in Army Recruitment Rally location wise.

• Applicants will be required to attend recruitment rally on the specified dates as per the schedule.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2018 details location wise:

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Ambala

• Army aspirants of Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurushetra, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Chandigarh can register for Army Recruitment Rally.

• Venue: Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana, Barara, Ambala.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Shimla

• Army job aspirants who are domicile of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Kinnaur can apply

• Posts: Soldier General Duty (Sol GD), Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (Sol Clk/SKT), Soldier Tradesmen (Sol Tdn) and Soldier Technical (Sol Tech)

• Venue: Military Camp location, Nirmand Road, Averipattinear Rampur Bushahr, District –Shimla (HP)

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Rajkot

• The registration will be open for domicile of Jamnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh, Kutch, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, Botad and Diu (UT) of Saurashtra and Kutch.

• Posts: Soldier (GD/Tradesman/Clerk/Storekeeper/Technical/Aviation and Ammunition/Vet/Medical Corps)

• Venue: Saurashtra University Sports Complex, University Road, Rajkot

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Ghaziabad

•Army Recruiting Office, Meerut will be organising Army Recruitment Rally at Ghaziabad

• Post: Soldier

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Ghazipur

• Domicile of Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, and Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadoi) can apply.

• Posts: Soldier General Duty (Sol GD), Soldier Technical (Sol Tech), Soldier Technical (Avn & Amn), Soldier Technical Dresser (RVC)[NA (Vet)], Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper (Sol Clk/SKT), Sol NA and Soldier Tradesmen (Sol Tdn)

• Venue: PG College, Ghazipur

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Gurugram

• Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation& Ammunition), Soldier Nursing Assistant/Veterinary, Soldier Clerk & Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman (10th & 8th Pass)

• Venue: Tau, Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Ranchi

• Venue: Morahbadi Ground, Ranchi

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Jhansi

• Domicile of Jhansi, Jalaun, Etah, Etawah, Mainpuri and lalitpur can apply

• Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk (General Duty/ Store Keeper Technical), Soldier Technical, Sol Tech Ammunition And Aviation, Soldier Nursing Assistant and Soldier Tradesmen

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Pune

• Venue: Police Parade Ground, Osmanabad

• Posts: Soldier (GD/Technical/Aviation/Nursing/Nursing Assistant/RVC/Storekeeper/Tradesman)

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Khandwa

• Candidates of Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Malwa, Devas, Nandsaur, Neemach, Barwani, Khandwa, Ratlam can apply

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Jodhpur

• Applicants from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Candidates of Jodhpur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Badmer, Jaisalmer, Sirohi and Jalor will be eligible to apply.

• Venue: Jodhpur

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Cuttack

• Venue: Berhampur University (Sports Ground) Gopalpur (Odisha)

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at Tuensang

• Domicile of Nagaland

• Venue: New DC Football Ground, Tuensang

Indian Army Recruitment Schedule 2018 Location Rally Date Last date for Online registration Shimla 03 May 2018 to 09 May 2018 04 March 2018 to 17 April 2018 RajKot 26 Apr 2018 –05 May 2018 10 April 2018 Ghaziabad 1 May 2018 to 10 May 2018 2 March to 15 April 2018 Ghazipur 20 April 2018 to 2 May 2018 4 April 2018 Gurugram 5 April to 21 April 2018 27 March 2018 Ranchi 9 April to 18 April 2018 28 March 2018 Ambala 4 April to 13 April 2018 25 March 2018 Jhansi 09 April to 24 April 2018 26 March 2018 Gopalpur 26 March 2018 to 30 March 2018 10 March 2018 Perambalur 10 April 2018 to 23 April 2018 25 March 2018 Palampur 12 Feb 2018 to 21 Feb 2018 Tezpur 8 February To 24 February 2018 ARO, Ludhiana 01 April 2018 to 10 Apr 2018 16 March 2018 ARO, Jammu 13 April 2018 to 28 Apr 2018 28 March 2018 Tuensag (Nagaland) 9 April 2018 to 15 Apr 2018 24 March 2018 ARO, Cuttack 05 April 2018 TO 12 April 2018 20 March 2018 ARO Cuttack, Jodhpur 4 April 2018 to 13 April 2018 17 March 2018 ARO, Lansdowne 03 April to 14 April 2018 22 March 2018 Khandwa 5 April to 15 April 2018 20 March 2018 Pune 5 April to 15 April 2018 20 March 2018

Indian Army recruitment 2018: Medical standards

Indian Army aspirants must possess following:

• Robust physique

• Good mental health

• The chest should be well developed having minimum 5 cms expansion

• Normal hearing with each ear

• Good binocular vision in both eyes

• Sufficient number of natural healthy gum and teeth

• Should not have diseases like deformity of bones, hydrocele and varicocele or piles