Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Application process for multiple posts begins at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check details

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: The Recruitment Rally will start at May 3 and end on May 9, 2018. (Reuters)

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: A Recruitment Rally at Military Camp location, Nirmand Road has been organized by the Army Recruiting Office, Shimla (HP) for multiple soldier posts. Interested candidates can fill in the application form for the same at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Recruitment Rally will start at May 3 and end on May 9, 2018. Qualified candidates can visit the official website of Indian Army and fill in the application form until April 17, 2018. The notification released for the same states, “candidates are advised to fill all details in correct including address and Aadhar card number.” The rally is being organized for the category of Soldier General Duty (Sol GD), Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (Sol Clk/SKT), Soldier Tradesmen (Sol Tdn) and Soldier Technical (Sol Tech) for candidates of districts Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur District of Himachal Pradesh. Mentioned below are the details to keep in mind-

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Education Qualification-

1. Soldier General Duty (Sol GD): (i) Matric with 45% marks in aggregate (main subjects) and 33% marks in each subject., (ii) No stipulation of percentage required if higher qualification i.e. 10+2 and above. (iii) Candidates passing 10th in Grade System will have minimum D grade in each subject and overall aggregate C-2 grade or 4.75 pts.

2. Soldier Clerk/Store Keeping Technical: (i) Should have secured 50% marks in each subject and 60 % marks in aggregate in class XII, (ii) Should have studied English and Maths/Accts/Book Keeping in Class XII or X and should have secured min 50% marks in each of these subjects, whether studied in Class XII or X, (iii) Even if a candidate is a graduate or has a higher qualification, percentage marks scored in Cl XII would be applicable towards his eligibility.

3. Soldier Technical10+2 / Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% marks in each subject.17 ½ -23 Yrs(Between from 01 Oct 1995 to 01 Apr 2001)1634877/82

4. Soldier Tradesmen: Matric Pass / ITI (Except Mess Keeper and House Keeper who must be 8thpass)17 ½ -23 Yrs(Between from 01 Oct 1995 to 01 Apr 2001)1634877/82

5. Indian Gorkhas: As applicable for Soldier GD, Soldier Clerk, Soldier Technical & Soldier Tradesman categories.As applicable their category1574877/82

6. Tribals of Recognised Tribal Areas: As applicable for Soldier GD, Soldier Clerk, Soldier Technical & Soldier Tradesman.

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Physical Fitness Test-

(a) 1.6 Km Run

(b) Pull Ups (Minimum 6)

(c) 9 Feet Ditch Jump

(d) Zig-Zag Balance

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Common Entrance Examination (CEE)-

CEE will be conducted at Shimla (HP) on 28 July 2018 at 0500 AM for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Soldier Technical and Soldier Tradesman category for all Medical Examination FIT candidates