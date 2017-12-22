Indian Army recruitment 2017: Multiple soldier posts available at Gangtok, Puducherry, check details here

The last date to apply for the vacant posts at Palzor Sports Stadium, Gangtok is February 3, 2018 and at Puducherry is January 18, 2018. (Photo: PTI)

Indian Army recruitment 2017: Indian Army has invited applications for Army Recruitment Rally at Palzor Sports Stadium, Gangtok and also at Puducherry has invited candidtaes to apply for the post of Soldier GD, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary, Soldier Clerks/SKT, and Soldier Tradesmen. Interested candidates can find the details of the whole recruitment process below and apply accordingly. The last date to apply for the vacant posts at Palzor Sports Stadium, Gangtok is February 3, 2018 and at Puducherry is January 18, 2018. The candidates eligible for the post can apply in the prescribed format on or before the last date for application-

Indian Army recruitment 2017: Important dates for recruitment at Palzor Sports Stadium, Gangtok-

Last Date of Online Registration: 3 February 2018

Recruitment Rally Date: 19 to 23 February 2018

Indian Army recruitment 2017: Important dates for recruitment at Puducherry-

Last Date of Online Registration: 18 January 2018

Recruitment Rally Date: 3 to 12 February 2018

Indian Army Vacancy Details for both places:

Soldier GD

Soldier Technical

Soldier Technical (Ammunition Examiner)

Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary

Soldier Clerks/SKT

Soldier Tradesmen

Eligibility Criteria for Army Recruitment Rally

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Soldier GD: candidate should have passed Matric with minimum 33% or equivalent.

Soldier Technical: candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or equivalent.

Soldier Technical (Ammunition Examiner): candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or three year diploma in Engineering Mechanical/Electrical/Automobile/Computer science and Electronic & Instrumentation).

Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary: candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or B.Sc (Botany/Zoology/Bioscience) and English.

Soldier Clerks/SKT: candidate should have passed 10+2 with minimum 60% and should have studied English and Maths/Accounting/Bookkeeping with minimum 50% marks.

Soldier Tradesmen: 8th pass

Selection Process for Army Recruitment Rally

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Fitness Test, Physical Measurement Test and Medical.

How to Apply for Army Recruitment Rally

Aspirants are required to register online through the official website for participation in Army Recruitment Rally.