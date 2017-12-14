Indian Army Recruitment 2017: 8th pass candidates, multiple posts on offer; know details here

Indian Army recruitment 2017: Commanding Officer, 188 Military Hospital, Likabali (Assam) has announced applications for recruitment for the post of Civilian Employee as Chef, Barber, Messenger etc. (Reuters)

Indian Army recruitment 2017: Commanding Officer, 188 Military Hospital, Likabali (Assam) has announced applications for recruitment for the post of Civilian Employee as Chef, Barber, Messenger etc. The candidates eligible for the post can apply on or before 30 December 2017. For these posts, candidates just need Matriculation/10th or equivalent degree from a recognised board. To apply for these posts, applications should reach ‘Commanding officer, 188 Military Hospital, Likabali (Assam), Pin-900188, C/o 99 APO, Likabali Assam’ on or before the deadline, i.e., December 30. The age limit for these post varies from 18 to 27 years. Further are more details:

Name of the organisation: Indian Army

Total vacancies available: 48

Last date: 30 December 2017

Qualification: Matriculation/10th pass or equivalent from a recognised board

Age limit: 18 to 27 years

Army Vacancy Details:

NCsU-

Washermen : 10 posts

Sweeper : 7 posts

Chef (Community) : 4 posts

Barber : 3 posts

Tailor : 1 post

Civ Non Gazetted-

Chowkidar : 7 posts

Messenger : 3 posts

Mazdoor : 3 posts

PA/Stenographer : 2 posts

Clerk/LDC : 2 posts

Ward Shayaika : 2 post

Carpenter : 1 post

Painter : 1 post

Boot Repairer : 1 post

Safaiwali : 1 post

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has also invited applications for recruitment to the post of Soldier General Duty (GD), Soldier Clerks/SKT, Soldier Tradesmen, Soldier Nursing Assistant and Soldier Technical for Recruitment rally at Arunachal Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply through online on or before 17 January 2018. Some of the posts require qualification as low as class 8 pass certificate. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Army – joinindianarmy.nic.in – on or before the deadline mentioned above. Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in Physical Fitness Test and Medical examination. More details are as follows-

Indian Army post details:

• Soldier General Duty (GD)

• Soldier Tradesmen

• Soldier Clerks/SKT

• Soldier Nursing Assistant

• Soldier Technical

Eligibility Criteria for Soldier Posts:

Educational/Technical Qualification and Experience-

Soldier Tradesmen: 8th passed.

Soldier General Duty (GD): 10th passed.

Soldier Clerks/SKT: 12th passed with Maths and English.

Soldier Nursing Assistant: 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Soldier Technical: 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English.