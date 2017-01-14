Indian-American student wins USD 5,000 scholarship in US

Patel earned a USD 5,000 scholarship for his winning essay on how dental health contributes to the wellbeing of children and families, the university said in a statement. (Reuters)

An Indian-American student has won a USD 5,000 scholarship for writing an essay on contribution of dental health on the wellbeing of children and families in the US.

Arth Patel, a student at the UCLA School of Dentistry, discussed his experience growing up in rural India where quality dental care was not available and how his family benefited from access to community-based dental healthcare programmes after moving to the US.

Kool Smiles, a provider of quality dental care in underserved communities in the US, announced the winner of its first annual My Kool Smiles Scholarship Fund essay contest, sponsored by the Benevis Foundation, the statement added.