Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: Group C posts under HQ South Western Air Command on offer, check details here

Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: The Indian Airforce has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Clerk Hindi Typist and House Keeping Staff on its official website. Indian Airforce aspirants can take a look at the recruitment details mentioned below to apply for the vacant posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before January 10, 2018. The details of the Indian Airforce recruitment process is as follows-

Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: Name of Post-

1. House Keeping Staff

2. Clerk Hindi Typist

Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: Education Qualification-

1. House Keeping Staff: Matriculation Pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board

2. Clerk Hindi Typist: (i) 12thClass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

(ii) A typing speed of 25 words per minute in Hindi on manu-al typewriter.

OR

A typing speed of 30 words per minutes in Hindi on Comput-er. (30 words per minute correspond to 9000 Key Depression Per Hour on an Average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: Age limit-

1. House Keeping Staff: 18 to 25 years

2. Clerk Hindi Typist: 18 to 25 years (Age relaxation 03 years for OBC)

Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: Vacancy details-

1. House Keeping Staff: 01 post (UR), Pay Scale- Level-1 Rs. 18000/-

2. Clerk Hindi Typist: 01 post (UR), Pay Scale- Level-2 Rs. 19900/-

3. Clerk Hindi Typist: 01 post (OBC), Pay Scale- Level-2 Rs. 19900/-

4. Clerk Hindi Typist: 01 post (OBC), Pay Scale- Level-2 Rs. 19900/-

Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: How to Apply-

(a) Eligible can apply to any of the above Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application duly typed in English/Hindi as per the format given below duly completed with recent passport size photograph duly attested by self-pasted thereon are to be submitted by the candidates to the address as mentioned at Para 2 above. The application is to be accompanied with self-addressed enve-lopewith appropriate postage stamp duty affixed.

(b) The last date of receipt of application is 30 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.

(c) All documents in support of Education Qualification, Age, Domicile certificate, experience and caste certificate etc to be accompanied the application should be self attested.

(d) In case of OBC candidates applying for reserved quota, their caste should be listed under the Central List of OBCs.

(e) In case of Ex-Servicemen category candidates applying for Ex-servicemen quota and if the vacancy is reserved for SC/ST/OBC, then it should be filled by an Ex-Serviceman belonging to the respective category