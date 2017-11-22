Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: 132 Group C Civilian posts on offer, know details here

This is a great opportunity for the class 10th and class 12th pass candidates.

Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: A total of 132 vacancies are on offer by the Indian Air Force for the post of the Gropu C Civilian under the headquarters of the eastern air command. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of the Indian Army either at indianairforce.nic.in or careerairforce.nic.in to register for the exam. According to the advertisement of the Indian Airforce recruitment in an employment newspaper, the candidates wish to apply can do so until December 11, 2017. This is a great opportunity for the class 10th and class 12th pass candidates as they are also eligible to apply for the posts that are on offer by the Indian Airforce. Here are all the information that one might need to apply-

Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: Details of the various vacancies along with the number of posts available-

Lower Division Clerk- 3 posts

Store Keeper- 4 posts

Safaiwala- 18 posts

Multi Tasking Staff- 32 posts

Mess Staff- 65 posts

Cook-5 posts

Carpenter- 4 posts

Dhobi-2 posts

Ward Sahayika/Ayah- 1 post

Painter- 2 posts

Vulcaniser- 2 posts

Indian Airforce recruitment 2017: Eligibility Criteria-

Air limit: Candidates who wish to apply for the above-mentioned posts should be at least 18 years of age and less than 25 years of age.

For the LDC posts- Candidates should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognised board and also have a typing speed of 353 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi on computer

Store Keeper- Candidates should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognised board

Multi Tasking Staff/ Mess Staff/ Safaiwala/ Ward Sahayika/Ayah/ Dhobi/ Vulcaniser- Candidates should have passed class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognised board

Cook- Candidates should have passed class 10th with a 6-month experience in the trade or Ex-serviceman with similar qualifications

Carpenter/ Painter- Candidates should have passed class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognised board and should also possess ITI certification in appropriate/akin or trade

Meanwhile, the 388 Coy ASC (Sup) Type C of the Ministry of Defence has announced vacancies to fill up various posts. Candidates who are interested to apply must note that the last date to apply is December 9, 2017. According to the official notification, vacancies in the posts of Cleaner, Camp Guard, Vehicle Mechanic and Tin Smith will be filled with this recruitment drive. “The post is temporary but likely to be permanent under Ministry of Defence with a probation period of two years, ” as per the notification. Candidates after selection will be subject to “All India Service Liability Rules and Field Service Liability Rules” it further stated.