Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Pay scale up to Rs 63,200; fresh vacancies announced – How to apply for IAF jobs?

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: The last date for applying to these posts is April 16.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: The Indian Air Force has invited applicants to apply for the Group ‘C’ civilian posts at indianairforce.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website and fill the application form now. A total of 145 Group C Civilian Posts are up for grabs at the HQ Maintenance Command. Applicants are advised to choose the station and apply as desired. The last date for applying to these posts is April 16. Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to keep in mind in order to apply for the posts on offer:-

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: Posts and pay scale-

BandDraughts-manGrade II: Rs 25500-81100(Level-4)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): Rs 19900-63200(Level-2)

Hindi Typist: Rs 19900-63200(Level-2)

Copper-smith & Sheet Metal Worker(C&SMW): Rs 19900-63200(Level-2)

Carpenter: Rs 19900-63200(Level-2)

Painter: Rs 19900-63200(Level-2)

A/C Mech: Rs 19900-63200(Level-2)

Instru-ment Repairer: Rs 19900-63200(Level-2)

Tailor: Rs 19900-63200(Level-2)

CookEssential: Rs 19900-63200(Level-2)

Laundry-manEssential: Rs 18000-56900(Level-1)

Mess StaffEssential: Rs 18000-56900(Level-1)

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): Rs 18000-56900(Level-1)

House Keeping Staff (HKS): Rs 18000-56900(Level-1)

FiremanEssential: Rs 19900-63200(Level-2)

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Age Limit:-Fireman: 18 –27 years, For other posts: 18 –25 years

Educational Qualification: Matriculation pass/ 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Eligible candidates can apply to any of the above Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported with the following documents is to reach the concerned Air Force Station before the last day of application.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: Mode of Selection:-

(a)The eligible candidates will require appearing for the written test. The written test will be based on minimum educational qualification.

(b) The written test will consist of (i) General Intelligence & Reasoning (ii) Numerical Aptitude (iii) General English ) (iv) General Awareness.

(c) The question cum answer paper will be in English and Hindi.

(d) After passing the written test the candidates will be shortlisted for skill / practical/physical test wherever applicable