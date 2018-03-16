Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Group C vacancies announced for class 10th pass; here’s how to apply

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: Ministry of Defence has invited applications for Group ‘C’ Post. The recruitment drive is announced for 54 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these posts in the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2018. Below are details about the vacancies:
Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details
Name of the organisation: Indian Air Force Ministry of Defence, South Western Air Command
Name of the posts:
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 4 posts
- Carpenter: 1 post
- Painter: 1 post
- House Keeping Staff (HKS): 2 posts
- Cook: 1 post
- Mess Staff: 1 post
- Cook: 1 post
- Mess Staff: 2 posts
- Laundryman: 1 post
- Cook: 1 post
- House Keeping Staff (HKS): 2 posts
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 1 post
- House Keeping Staff (HKS): 1 post
- Mess Staff: 1 post
- Mess Staff: 2 posts
- Mess Staff: 1 post
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 3 posts
- Mess Staff: 1 post
- LDC: 1 post
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 1 post
- Mess Staff: 1 post
- Cook: 1 post
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 2 posts
- House Keeping Staff (HKS): 1 post
- Mess Staff: 6 posts
- Cook: 2 posts
- Carpenter: 2 posts
- Painter: 1 post
- Vulcaniser: 1 post
- LDC: 1 post
- LDC: 1 post
Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence Group C Post
Educational Qualification
• 10th class passed degrees is required for following posts:
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)
House Keeping Staff
Mess Staff
Laundryman
Vulcaniser
• Lower Division Clerk – 12th class passed degree. A Typing speed of 30 words per minute in English on manual typewriter OR A typing steed of 30 words per minutes in English on Computer (35 words per minute correspond to 10500
• Cook (Ordinary Grade) – Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board with a certificate or diploma in catering and One year experience in the trade.
• Carpenter /Painter – 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute and Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Carpenter/Painter from a recognized institute. OR Ex-Servicemen in appropriate trade viz. Carpenter Rigger.
Age Limit:
• 18 to 25 Years
• 18 to 27 Years for Civilian Motor Driver Post
Pay scale:
Rs 18, 000 – Rs 19,900
Selection Procedure for Ministry of Defence Group C Post
Selection will be done on the basis of written test
How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Group C Jobs 2018
Candidates have to send the application along with other necessary documents to C Adm O Air Force Station Lohagaon.