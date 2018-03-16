Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Group C vacancies announced for class 10th pass; here’s how to apply

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: Ministry of Defence has invited applications for Group ‘C’ Post. (Website)

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: Ministry of Defence has invited applications for Group ‘C’ Post. The recruitment drive is announced for 54 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these posts in the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2018. Below are details about the vacancies:

Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details

Name of the organisation: Indian Air Force Ministry of Defence, South Western Air Command

Name of the posts:

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 4 posts

Carpenter: 1 post

Painter: 1 post

House Keeping Staff (HKS): 2 posts

Cook: 1 post

Mess Staff: 1 post

Cook: 1 post

Mess Staff: 2 posts

Laundryman: 1 post

Cook: 1 post

House Keeping Staff (HKS): 2 posts

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 1 post

House Keeping Staff (HKS): 1 post

Mess Staff: 1 post

Mess Staff: 2 posts

Mess Staff: 1 post

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 3 posts

Mess Staff: 1 post

LDC: 1 post

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 1 post

Mess Staff: 1 post

Cook: 1 post

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 2 posts

House Keeping Staff (HKS): 1 post

Mess Staff: 6 posts

Cook: 2 posts

Carpenter: 2 posts

Painter: 1 post

Vulcaniser: 1 post

LDC: 1 post

LDC: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence Group C Post

Educational Qualification

• 10th class passed degrees is required for following posts:

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

House Keeping Staff

Mess Staff

Laundryman

Vulcaniser

• Lower Division Clerk – 12th class passed degree. A Typing speed of 30 words per minute in English on manual typewriter OR A typing steed of 30 words per minutes in English on Computer (35 words per minute correspond to 10500

• Cook (Ordinary Grade) – Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board with a certificate or diploma in catering and One year experience in the trade.

• Carpenter /Painter – 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute and Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Carpenter/Painter from a recognized institute. OR Ex-Servicemen in appropriate trade viz. Carpenter Rigger.

Age Limit:

• 18 to 25 Years

• 18 to 27 Years for Civilian Motor Driver Post

Pay scale:

Rs 18, 000 – Rs 19,900

Selection Procedure for Ministry of Defence Group C Post

Selection will be done on the basis of written test

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Group C Jobs 2018

Candidates have to send the application along with other necessary documents to C Adm O Air Force Station Lohagaon.