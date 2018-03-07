Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: Fresh IAF jobs announced, notification out – Check important details to apply for posts

Indian Air Force has invited applications for 16 posts. (AP)

Indian Air Force has invited applications for 16 posts. The last date to apply for various posts ranging from Lower Division Clerk among others will be April 2, 2018. Interested candidates can send their applications along with the required documents. They will have the documents to New Delhi within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Here are the details for the interested candidates:

Indian Air Force Vacancy Details:

Name of the post:

– Lower Division Clerk: There are 14 posts available for the candidates.

– Multi-Tasking Staff: Only one post is available for the aspirants.

– House Keeping Staff: Only one vacancy is available for the candidates.

Eligibility for the candidates:

Education Qualifications:

– Lower Division Clerk: Candidates interested need to have passed class 12th or equivalent from a recognised Board or University. Also, they should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi.

– Multi-Tasking Staff/House Keeping Staff: Aspirants need to have matriculation or equivalent from a recognised Board or University.

Age Limit: Candidates need to be between 18 to 25 years of age to apply for the posts. However, there is age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women as per government rules.

Here is how you can apply for the Indian Air Force jobs 2018:

Candidates who fulfil the aforementioned requirements can apply for the poss by sending the applications along with other necessary documents to Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Central Accounts Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi 110010 before April 2, 2018.